Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat on F&O expiry; CPI inflation cools, TCS, Infosys shares in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 16 pts or 0.09% lower at 17,863.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed while US market ended the overnight session in red.

The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.41% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.85%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices stare at a flat start amid mixed global cues on weekly F&O expiry. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 16 pts or 0.09% lower at 17,863.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.08%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbing 0.08%, South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 0.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 0.86%. The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.41% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.85%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 90.10 pts or 0.51% to 17,812.40, BSE Sensex surged 235.05 pts or 0.39% to 60,392.77 and Bank Nifty climbed 191.45 pts or 0.46% to 41,557.95. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:16 (IST) 13 Apr 2023 US indices conclude in red The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.41% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.85%. 08:15 (IST) 13 Apr 2023 Asian markets trade mixed Asian markets were trading mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.08%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbing 0.08%, South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 0.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 0.86%. 08:15 (IST) 13 Apr 2023 SGX Nifty trades lower The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 16 pts or 0.09% lower at 17,863.50 in the early morning trade.