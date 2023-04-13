scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat on F&O expiry; CPI inflation cools, TCS, Infosys shares in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 16 pts or 0.09% lower at 17,863.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed while US market ended the overnight session in red.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.41% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.85%.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices stare at a flat start amid mixed global cues on weekly F&O expiry. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 16 pts or 0.09% lower at 17,863.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.08%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbing  0.08%, South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 0.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 0.86%. The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.41% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.85%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 90.10 pts or 0.51% to 17,812.40, BSE Sensex surged 235.05 pts or 0.39% to 60,392.77 and Bank Nifty climbed 191.45 pts or 0.46% to 41,557.95.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:16 (IST) 13 Apr 2023
US indices conclude in red

The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.41% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.85%.

08:15 (IST) 13 Apr 2023
Asian markets trade mixed

Asian markets were trading mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.08%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbing  0.08%, South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 0.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 0.86%.

08:15 (IST) 13 Apr 2023
SGX Nifty trades lower

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 16 pts or 0.09% lower at 17,863.50 in the early morning trade.

First published on: 13-04-2023 at 08:11 IST

Stock Market