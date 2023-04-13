Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices stare at a flat start amid mixed global cues on weekly F&O expiry. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 16 pts or 0.09% lower at 17,863.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.08%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbing 0.08%, South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 0.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 0.86%. The US market ended the overnight session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.41% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.85%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 90.10 pts or 0.51% to 17,812.40, BSE Sensex surged 235.05 pts or 0.39% to 60,392.77 and Bank Nifty climbed 191.45 pts or 0.46% to 41,557.95.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
