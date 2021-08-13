Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty falls, Sensex, Nifty may open in red; CPI inflation at 3-mnth low, IIP grows

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in negative territory on Friday, after ending at fresh highs in the previous session. On the closing bell, BSE Sensex surged 318.05 points to 54,843.98. NSE’s Nifty rallied 82 points or 0.5 per cent to settle at 16,364. Asian stock markets were trading with losses in early trade on Friday, led by the South Korean stock market. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.17 per cent while the Topix index was marginally up. In overnight trade on Wall Street, The Dow and S&P 500 jumped to record closes for a third straight day on Thursday, The Dow Industrial Average rose 0.04 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.35 per cent.
Retail inflation eased to 5.59 per cent in July mainly due to softening food prices, according to official data released on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.26 per cent in June and 6.73 per cent in July 2020. Industrial production surged by 13.6 per cent in June mainly due to a low-base effect and good performance by manufacturing, mining and power sectors but the output remained below the pre-pandemic level.
Technically, on daily charts, the index has formed a range breakout formation which suggests continuation of an uptrend wave in the near future. We are of the view that 16280/16220 would be a key support level for trend following traders. Above the same the range breakout formation is likely to continue up to 16400/16475 levels. Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities
Domestic equites look to be flat as of now. While IIP data for June shows double digit growth, it continues to remain low compared to pre-pandemic level and therefore economy still requires policy support. Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities
Nifty is expected to open flat around yesterday's close at 16370. Yesterday it closed above its resistance level of 16350, it may now face resistance at 16400 and 16450. On the downside the support has shifted to 16280 and 16320 levels. Entering trades on correction can be a good strategy for the current market. Gaurav Udani, Founder & CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities
BSE-listed companies such as Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, NBCC (India), NHPC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indraprastha Gas, Inox Wind, Burger King India, Sun TV Network, Allcargo Logistics, Archies, D B Corp, Gayatri Projects, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, GMR Infrastructure, Godfrey Phillips India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, IL&FS Investment Managers, Inox Wind Energy, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jagran Prakashan, Mawana Sugars, Petronet LNG, SEAMEC, Sintex Industries, Suven Pharmaceuticals, and Suzlon Energy, will announce Apr-Jun quater earnings on August 13.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Oil marketing companies have left the price of petrol and diesel untouched today for the 27th consecutive day. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4, now sitting at all-time highs. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since rates were first hiked more than 3 months back. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Domestic equity markets scaled fresh highs on the weekly expiry session and closed the day in the gains. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 54,844 while the NSE Nifty 50 is just above 16,350. Bank Nifty surged higher yesterday but failed to regain 36,000 levels while broader markets mirrored the up-move. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down 10 points in the red while global cues were mixed even after Wall Street equity indices closed with gains. “The short term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact with range bound action. The overall chart pattern of Nifty and the positive reversal in broad market indices could hint at a possibility of an upside breakout of the small range in Nifty in coming sessions,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The August month started with a bang last week as we not only managed to reach the much-awaited milestone of 16000 but also moved beyond it convincingly. This was followed by a quiet start this week. In fact, during the first three trading sessions, our markets consolidated with some hint of profit booking at lower levels. Fortunately, the mighty bears provided cushion at the lower range of 16200 – 16170 for the Nifty.
The government has kickstarted the process of selling up to 25 per cent stake in National Seeds Corporation (NSC) through an initial public offering (IPO). The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has invited bids from merchant bankers and legal advisors for working on the proposed IPO and subsequent stock exchange listing of the PSU under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
The initial share sale of specialty chemicals maker Chemplast Sanmar received 2.17 times subscription by the close of the offer on Thursday. The company’s initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 8,66,38,140 shares against 3,99,52,829 shares on offer, as per data available with the exchanges.
