Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty falls, Sensex, Nifty may open in red; CPI inflation at 3-mnth low, IIP grows

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in negative territory on Friday, after ending at fresh highs in the previous session. On the closing bell, BSE Sensex surged 318.05 points to 54,843.98. NSE’s Nifty rallied 82 points or 0.5 per cent to settle at 16,364. Asian stock markets were trading with losses in early trade on Friday, led by the South Korean stock market. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.17 per cent while the Topix index was marginally up. In overnight trade on Wall Street, The Dow and S&P 500 jumped to record closes for a third straight day on Thursday, The Dow Industrial Average rose 0.04 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.35 per cent.

Retail inflation eased to 5.59 per cent in July mainly due to softening food prices, according to official data released on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.26 per cent in June and 6.73 per cent in July 2020. Industrial production surged by 13.6 per cent in June mainly due to a low-base effect and good performance by manufacturing, mining and power sectors but the output remained below the pre-pandemic level.

