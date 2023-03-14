Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at muted start amid mixed global cues; US CPI inflation data eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 29 pts or 0.17% higher at 17,208.50 in the early morning trade.

The US market ended the overnight session mixed with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.28%, S&P 500 dipping 0.15% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.45%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark equity indices may remain volatile on Tuesday as India’s CPI inflation in February remained above RBI’s tolerance range indicating more rate hikes in future. Investors are eyeing US CPI inflation data which is scheduled to be published today late in the evening. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 29 pts or 0.17% higher at 17,208.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading broadly in red with China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.48%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plunging 0.98%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanking 2.45% and South Korea’s KOSPI tumbling 2.15%. The US market ended the overnight session mixed with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.28%, S&P 500 dipping 0.15% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.45%. On Friday, BSE Sensex tanked 671.15 pts or 1.12% to 59,135.13 and NSE Nifty 50 plunged 176.70 pts or 1% to 17,412.90. Bank Nifty tumbled 771.30 pts or 1.87% to 40,485.45. On Monday, Nifty sank 258 points to close at 17,154, under the 17,200 mark. Sensex followed suit, crashing almost 900 points to end at 58,237. Bank Nifty declined 2.27%, at 39,564, down by over 920 points. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:07 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 CPI infltaion eases slightly in February CPI inflation in February remained stubborn, printing at 6.44 per cent, as milk and cereal prices continued to play spoilsport. February retail inflation fell marginally from January’s 6.52%, but was way above RBI’s tolerance limit of 6%. 08:06 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 GNFC under F&O ban today The National Stock Exchange has GNFC on its F&O ban list for 14 March. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock. 08:05 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 FII/ DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,546.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought equities worth a net Rs 1,418.58 crore on 13 March, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. 08:05 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 Crude oil prices slip Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank startled equities markets and raised worries about a fresh financial crisis. Brent crude futures fell 9 cents to $80.68 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropped 16 cents to $74.64 a barrel. 08:03 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 US market ends mixed The US market ended the overnight session mixed with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.28%, S&P 500 dipping 0.15% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.45%. 08:02 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 Asian markets trade in red Asian markets were trading broadly in red with China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.48%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plunging 0.98%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanking 2.45% and South Korea’s KOSPI tumbling 2.15%. 08:02 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 SGX Nifty hints at muted start The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 29 pts or 0.17% higher at 17,208.50 in the early morning trade.