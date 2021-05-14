Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; PowerGrid InvIT shares to list on bourses today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in the positive territory on the last day of the week, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 151 points or 1.04 per cent higher at 14,659 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended at 48,691, while the broader Nifty 50 index breached 14,700 on the downside to settle at 14,696. Market particpiants will also react to the IIP and CPI numbers released on Wednesday after market hours. India’s factory output climbed 22.4 per cent in March, while retail inflation slipped to a three-month low of 4.29 per cent in April. Asian peers were seen trading in the green with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 1.43 per cent. The Topix index gained 1.24 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.78 per cent. In the overnight session on Wall Street, major US stock indices ended sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 434 points, the S&P 500 gained 50 points, and the Nasdaq Composite added 93 points.
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) IPO shares are scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges on Friday. The company finalised the IPO share allotment earlier this week. The public issue was subscribed 4.83 times on the last day of the subscription. The Rs 7,735-crore issue received bids for 205 crore units against 42 crore units on offer. This is the first Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the country to be floated by a public sector company.
Highlights
On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,260.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 704.36 crore in the Indian equity market.
Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Aditya Birla Capital, Macrotech Developers, Balkrishna Industries, Indigo Paints, Jindal Stainless, Just Dial, Kesoram Industries, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Oberoi Realty, Reliance Infrastructure, Rossari Biotech, Surbhi Industries, and Welspun India, among others will release their quarterly results on May 14
The value of foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) holdings in domestic equities reached USD 552 billion in three months to March 2021, a surge of 7 per cent from the preceding quarter, according to a Morningstar report. This was largely on the back of robust net inflows from FPIs, coupled with a strong performance of the Indian equity markets.
The ongoing second COVID-19 wave is affecting private equity and venture capital investments in terms of the deal numbers witnessed in April, a report said on Thursday. However, going by deal value, the PE and VC investments jumped to USD 7.5 billion in April, up 37 per cent over March’s USD 5.5 billion, and 6.5 times higher than the USD 1.1 billion registered in April 2020.
BSE Sensex total returns have beaten gold prices by over 50% in the last 21 years. However, this still doesn’t mean that investors should not look at buying gold this Akshaya Tritiya. Gold can act an excellent hedge for household budgets against inflation, experts say. S&P BSE Sensex has moved from 4,141 points in 1999 to 49,206 points in 2021 (Friday’s close). Similarly, gold prices gained from an average of Rs 4,234 per 10 grams in 1999 to Rs 47,760 per 10 grams now (Friday’s close of MCX gold futures).
India’s factory output climbed 22.4 per cent in March, benefiting from the base effect of the lockdown-marred month a year back as well as a turnaround in the manufacturing sector, while retail inflation slipped to a three-month low of 4.29 per cent in April.
