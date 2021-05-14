Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; PowerGrid InvIT shares to list on bourses today

Asian peers were seen trading in the green with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 1.43 per cent. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in the positive territory on the last day of the week, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 151 points or 1.04 per cent higher at 14,659 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended at 48,691, while the broader Nifty 50 index breached 14,700 on the downside to settle at 14,696. Market particpiants will also react to the IIP and CPI numbers released on Wednesday after market hours. India’s factory output climbed 22.4 per cent in March, while retail inflation slipped to a three-month low of 4.29 per cent in April. Asian peers were seen trading in the green with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 1.43 per cent. The Topix index gained 1.24 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.78 per cent. In the overnight session on Wall Street, major US stock indices ended sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 434 points, the S&P 500 gained 50 points, and the Nasdaq Composite added 93 points.

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) IPO shares are scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges on Friday. The company finalised the IPO share allotment earlier this week. The public issue was subscribed 4.83 times on the last day of the subscription. The Rs 7,735-crore issue received bids for 205 crore units against 42 crore units on offer. This is the first Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the country to be floated by a public sector company.

