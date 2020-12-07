Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; vaccine, RBI’s economic optimism could influence markets

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Vaccine optimism, rebounding economic outlook, and foreign flows have been keeping stock markets in a jubilant mood and are likely to continue on the same path this week.
Stock markets are likely to react to the positive news flow around coronavirus vaccination, with countries now initiating their mass vaccination phase.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices gained nearly over 2% each in the holiday-shortened previous week. Sensex now sits at 45,079 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 13,258 — their highest ever closing levels. Vaccine optimism, rebounding economic outlook, and foreign flows have been keeping stock markets in a jubilant mood and are likely to continue on the same path this week. On Monday morning Asian peers were trading in the red. Hang Seng was down over 1% while Shanghai Composite too was trading with losses. Japanese stock indices followed with losses while KOSDAQ was trading flat. SGX Nifty too was in the red, down over 45 points.
Stock markets are likely to react to the positive news flow around coronavirus vaccination, with countries now initiating their mass vaccination phase. Along with that, the optimism shown by the RBI on Friday post the MPC is also likely to aid the stock market. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep rates unchanged on Friday and the RBI Governor maintained that liquidity is available. The refusal of the RBI to keep liquidity flowing will aid the financial sector, according to various experts, who welcomed the move.
Highlights
We hosted Asian Paints (APNT) at our Nomura Investment Forum 2020. Management highlighted that robust demand trends (Q2FY21 volume growth of +11%) continued in October, supported by the wedding season, festive demand, and pent-up demand. November also saw strong growth, albeit not as high as October. The company does not expect any pressure on gross margins from the recent uptick in crude oil prices.
Read full story
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 continued to rally and added nearly one per cent gains last week. Sensex breached the psychological level of 45,000 on the upside for the first time in the history while the broader Nifty 50 index jumped above the crucial 13,250 levels. This was fifth consecutive week for the Nifty 50 where it managed to post positive returns. The broader markets too ended with healthy gains. The market rally was fuelled by newsflow related to COVID-19 vaccine, RBI MPC policy, GST collection in November and better-than-expected GDP numbers.
Read full story
The value of equity holdings of the nation’s financial powerhouse LIC has crossed USD 77 billion (Rs 5.7 lakh crore) by the end of the September quarter which is a shade below its record holding of USD 84 billion in the March 2018 quarter, rallying over 40 per cent in the first half, says a report.
Read full story