Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; vaccine, RBI’s economic optimism could influence markets

Stock markets are likely to react to the positive news flow around coronavirus vaccination, with countries now initiating their mass vaccination phase.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices gained nearly over 2% each in the holiday-shortened previous week. Sensex now sits at 45,079 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 13,258 — their highest ever closing levels. Vaccine optimism, rebounding economic outlook, and foreign flows have been keeping stock markets in a jubilant mood and are likely to continue on the same path this week. On Monday morning Asian peers were trading in the red. Hang Seng was down over 1% while Shanghai Composite too was trading with losses. Japanese stock indices followed with losses while KOSDAQ was trading flat. SGX Nifty too was in the red, down over 45 points.

Stock markets are likely to react to the positive news flow around coronavirus vaccination, with countries now initiating their mass vaccination phase. Along with that, the optimism shown by the RBI on Friday post the MPC is also likely to aid the stock market. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep rates unchanged on Friday and the RBI Governor maintained that liquidity is available. The refusal of the RBI to keep liquidity flowing will aid the financial sector, according to various experts, who welcomed the move.

Read More