Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; India Inc continues to report robust quarterly results

Wall Street benchmark indices closed in the green on Friday, with NASDAQ jumping 2.32%. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter this week’s first trading session after having ended the previous week in the red. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 48,732 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,677. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was trading in the green, hinting at a positive start for domestic stocks. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade. Wall Street benchmark indices closed in the green on Friday, with NASDAQ jumping 2.32%. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and TOPIX were in the green, while South Korean stock markets and Nikkei 225 were in the red.

India Inc has reported strong earnings growth in the January-March quarter. Commodity prices have picked up and metal and related sector firms have supported the performance. Tata Steel, and Vedanta which gained from both better volumes and rising prices; net sales at Tata Steel jumped 39% year-on-year nudging Rs 50,000 crore. In the auto space, two-wheelers have managed to post strong numbers. Bajaj Auto’s motorcycle volumes in the export market increased by 24% on-year. Revenues at Maruti Suzuki increased by 32% from the previous year led by a big jump in volumes. IT sector has continued to post stellar numbers in the fourth quarter as digitisation picked up pace across the globe.

