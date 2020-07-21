Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine shows progress

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices added to their gains on Monday and look to carry the momentum to Tuesday’s trading session with SGX Nifty surging higher by 90 points during early hours of trade. S&P BSE Sensex ended higher by 398 points at 37,418 points while the Nifty 50 managed to breach the 11,000 mark. Financials were seen aiding the rally on markets with almost all stocks from the banking and finance industry surging higher except HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday with Rs 1,709 crore worth inflows coming into Indian stock markets. Domestic Institutional investors, however, pulled Rs 1,521 away.
Trials of some of the potential contenders of the coronavirus vaccine showed positive results, according to the data released on Monday. One of the vaccines, being developed by the University of Oxford and Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca showed signs of even immune response to the virus. The results come a week after Moderna’s vaccine data was made public, which also showed effective results. Indian pharma firms have been racing to get approvals for clinical trials of various vaccines that are showing promising results.
Highlights
Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) has moved Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for taking action against it during resolution proceedings. The regulator had earlier imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on DHFL for not complying with norms, while issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in 2016-17. In an interim order last week, the court has put a stay on recovery by Sebi during the pendency of the appeal.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open on a strong footing on Tuesday, following favourable global cues after promising trial results from potential COVID-19 vaccines. In the previous session, Nifty 50 sailed past 11,000-mark for the first time since March 5, despite muted global cues. While the 30-share index Sensex was up by 398.85 points or 1.08% to close at 37,418.99.
The Supreme Court on Monday sought all records of Reliance Communications, Aircel and Videocon Telecommunications to ensure that these companies did not misuse the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to escape their AGR dues. The three firms, which filed for bankruptcy, together owe around Rs 40,000 crore of the total Rs 1.67 lakh crore owed by various telcos as AGR dues. As is known, companies which file for bankruptcy get a moratorium on their loans and other dues.
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday released framework to enable verification of upfront collection of margins from clients in cash and derivatives segments. The new framework will come into effect from December 1, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. The regulator has reiterated that the applicable upfront margins will be collected from the clients in advance of the trade.
The IL&FS board, led by Uday Kotak, on Monday revised the quantum of debt it expects to resolve to Rs 57,000 crore, more than half the total debt of Rs 99,000 crore. Of this, Rs 50,500 crore will be addressed by March 2021, the board said while revised the debt estimates to Rs 99,000 crore. Over Rs 57,000 crore of this amount would be resolved through multiple resolution modes.
The Oxford trials were carried out at five sites in the UK, and involved 1,077 healthy, adult participants; 543 were administered the vaccine candidate, named ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, and 534 were given the meningococcal vaccine as a control. Ten participants were studied separately, receiving a booster dose of ChAdOx1 28 days after the first dose.
The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate was found to be safe, without major side effects, and has encouraging immunogenic — SARS CoV-2 fighting —effect in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the UK, fuelling hopes of vaccine-driven control over the spread of the virus. Pending results of Phase 3 clinical trials — in which immunogenicity and safety will be observed at a much larger scale — the Oxford vaccine has now emerged as a first among equals in a race that features candidates like CanSino’s and Moderna’s vaccine candidates.
