Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine shows progress

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices added to their gains on Monday and look to carry the momentum to Tuesday’s trading session with SGX Nifty surging higher by 90 points during early hours of trade. S&P BSE Sensex ended higher by 398 points at 37,418 points while the Nifty 50 managed to breach the 11,000 mark. Financials were seen aiding the rally on markets with almost all stocks from the banking and finance industry surging higher except HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday with Rs 1,709 crore worth inflows coming into Indian stock markets. Domestic Institutional investors, however, pulled Rs 1,521 away.

Trials of some of the potential contenders of the coronavirus vaccine showed positive results, according to the data released on Monday. One of the vaccines, being developed by the University of Oxford and Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca showed signs of even immune response to the virus. The results come a week after Moderna’s vaccine data was made public, which also showed effective results. Indian pharma firms have been racing to get approvals for clinical trials of various vaccines that are showing promising results.

