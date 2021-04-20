Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; all adults eligible for vaccine as covid-19 cases surge

SGX Nifty was trading in the green on Tuesday morning, hinting at a rebound in domestic markets after a sharp fall. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices plummeted on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and resultant lockdown continued to spook investors. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 47,949 while the 50-stock Nifty is at 14,359. SGX Nifty was trading in the green on Tuesday morning, hinting at a rebound in domestic markets after a sharp fall. However, global cues could limit the rebound. Wall Street closed with losses on Monday while among Asian peers only KOSPI and KOSDAQ were trading with gains on Tuesday.

Amid the rising coronavirus case count, India has decided to allow vaccination to all citizens above the age of 18, from May 1. The decision was announced on Monday evening after India recorded 2.7 lakh cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day tally. Along with this, vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of supplies directly to state governments and in the open market at pre-declared prices, a move that would boost the availability of the vaccine to the people.

