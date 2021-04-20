Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; all adults eligible for vaccine as covid-19 cases surge

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Wall Street closed with losses on Monday while among Asian peers only KOSPI and KOSDAQ were trading with gains on Tuesday.
SGX Nifty was trading in the green on Tuesday morning, hinting at a rebound in domestic markets after a sharp fall.
(Image: REUTERS)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices plummeted on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and resultant lockdown continued to spook investors. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 47,949 while the 50-stock Nifty is at 14,359. SGX Nifty was trading in the green on Tuesday morning, hinting at a rebound in domestic markets after a sharp fall. However, global cues could limit the rebound. Wall Street closed with losses on Monday while among Asian peers only KOSPI and KOSDAQ were trading with gains on Tuesday.
Amid the rising coronavirus case count, India has decided to allow vaccination to all citizens above the age of 18, from May 1. The decision was announced on Monday evening after India recorded 2.7 lakh cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day tally. Along with this, vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of supplies directly to state governments and in the open market at pre-declared prices, a move that would boost the availability of the vaccine to the people.
Highlights
SGX Nifty hints at a positive opening for domestic markets, a day after benchmark indices tanked. Global cues were, however, mixed as Wall Street ended Monday with losses. On Tuesday morning, Hang Seng, Topix, and Nikkei 225 were trading with losses. Meanwhile, Shanghai Composite, KOSPI and KOSDAQ were trading with gains. On the charts, Nifty respected the support at 14,200 which could lead to upside in the coming sessions. “Having placed at the crucial lower supports of 14200 and the chart pattern of daily/weekly timeframe, one may expect minor upside bounce in the next few sessions (up to the gap hurdle of 14550) There is an expectation of next round of weakness from the highs,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Read full story
Home First Finance (HomeFirst), an affordable housing financier (AHF) with AUM of `39 billion and focus on salaried housing loans, has several value propositions that differentiate it from peers in high-growth, high-yielding, hugely untapped AHF segment: 75% customers in EWS/LIC category and 32% being new to credit; technology at its core — right from sourcing to collections; well-trained/educated team to appropriately assess need and right size loans; paperless loan processing with quick TAT of <48 hours; and omni-channel lead generation driving sourcing. Few risks include sourcing as well as collections managed by front-end team; borrowing profile not fully explored yet; apartment home loans showing some stress (in pockets).
Read full story
Nifty futures on the Singapore exchange were up 43 points on Tuesday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic equity markets.
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed all proceedings before the Delhi High Court related to the enforcement of the Singapore Emergency Arbitrator’s interim award restraining the `24,713-crore deal between Future Retail and Reliance Retail. The matter was being heard by a single judge as well as a division bench of the Delhi High Court. After the orders of the single-judge bench were stayed by the division bench, Amazon, which is opposing the deal, had moved the SC.
Read full story
The government on Monday announced a ‘liberalised and accelerated’ Covid-19 vaccination programme beginning May 1, where all above 18 years of age will be eligible to be vaccinated. Also, vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of supplies directly to state governments and in the open market at pre-declared prices, a move that would boost availability of the prophylactics to the people.
Read full story
The government on Monday announced a ‘liberalised and accelerated’ Covid-19 vaccination programme beginning May 1, where all above 18 years of age will be eligible to be vaccinated. Also, vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of supplies directly to state governments and in the open market at pre-declared prices, a move that would boost availability of the prophylactics to the people.
Read full story