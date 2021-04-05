Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; second covid-19 wave unlikely to hit economic recovery

SGX Nifty was down 80 points hinting at a muted start to the day’s trade. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices could start the week’s first trading session in the negative territory. SGX Nifty was down 80 points hinting at a muted start to the day’s trade. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 50,029 points while the broader Nifty 50 is at 14,867 after having surged during the holiday-shortened previous week. Asian peers were up in the green with TOPIX and KOSPI both gaining during the early hours of trade. Chinese stock markets and Hong Kong remained closed for trading.

With India witnessing the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the growth outlook for the economy still remains intact. Nomura said that its baseline projection for FY22 GDP growth is 13.5% on-year, up from an estimated -7.4% in FY21. Nomura said that the second wave is hitting the high-frequency data such as mobility and traffic, especially in the worst-affected state of Maharashtra. “In our view, since the second wave started only towards the end of March, and as the economy normalised rapidly in January and February, the second wave is unlikely to have a major impact on Q1 GDP growth, and our estimate of 1.0% on-year appears reasonable,” the report said. However, a prolonged second wave with increased restrictions, according to Nomura, could have an impact on Q2 numbers.

