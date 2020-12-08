Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; pharma firms race to get EUA for covid-19 vaccines in India

Sustained foreign inflows have been helping stock markets reach new highs repeatedly.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equities rose once again on Monday to claim fresh highs. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 45,426 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 13,355. Sustained foreign inflows have been helping stock markets reach new highs repeatedly. Broader markets outperformed the benchmark index as they tried to reach their all-time highs. On Tuesday morning global cues were mixed with Dow Jones and S&P 500 having closed yesterday’s session in the red while NASDAQ gained. Shanghai Composite was in the green on Tuesday morning, while Hang Seng, KOSDAQ, and TOPIX were trading with losses. SGX Nifty was trading flat.

Days after Pfizer and Serum Institute of India applied for the emergency user authorization for their covid-19 vaccines, Bharat Biotech has also entered into the race and applied for the same. Pfizer has already been given a go ahead by the United Kingdom and Bahrain for its vaccine. Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is being prepared in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research. All the applications will be reviewed by the subject expert committee (SEC) on COVID-19 at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Read More