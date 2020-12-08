Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; pharma firms race to get EUA for covid-19 vaccines in India

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shanghai Composite was in the green on Tuesday morning, while Hang Seng, KOSDAQ, and TOPIX were trading with losses. SGX Nifty was flat.
Sustained foreign inflows have been helping stock markets reach new highs repeatedly.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equities rose once again on Monday to claim fresh highs. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 45,426 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 13,355. Sustained foreign inflows have been helping stock markets reach new highs repeatedly. Broader markets outperformed the benchmark index as they tried to reach their all-time highs. On Tuesday morning global cues were mixed with Dow Jones and S&P 500 having closed yesterday’s session in the red while NASDAQ gained. Shanghai Composite was in the green on Tuesday morning, while Hang Seng, KOSDAQ, and TOPIX were trading with losses. SGX Nifty was trading flat.
Days after Pfizer and Serum Institute of India applied for the emergency user authorization for their covid-19 vaccines, Bharat Biotech has also entered into the race and applied for the same. Pfizer has already been given a go ahead by the United Kingdom and Bahrain for its vaccine. Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is being prepared in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research. All the applications will be reviewed by the subject expert committee (SEC) on COVID-19 at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
Highlights
Nifty futures were trading flat with a negative bias in the early deals on Tuesday, suggesting a flat opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. In the previous session, headline indices ended at a fresh record high levels led by robust buying in finance, FMCG and banking stocks. Analysts say that Tuesday’s session would be interesting to watch out for, as close above 13360 will push Nifty 50 higher.
Read full story
Hiring momentum seems to be stabilising with the overall job openings in November remaining largely the same as in October at 1,00,000 openings. However, the contribution of full-time opportunities dropped to 90% from 95% in October 2020, as contract hiring picked up during the month.
Read full story
We attended Mindtree’s (MTCL’s) Analyst Day, where the management shared its new 4x4x4 strategy and opportunities in digital trends. Here are the key highlights from the meet: MTCL announced its new 4x4x4 strategy, with four industry groups, four service lines, and four geographies. While the four industry groups are in its existing areas of operations, the changes in service lines (Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Cloud and Enterprise IT) point to an elevated focus on Digital (three out of the four service lines are in the Digital domain).
Read full story
As the equity markets continue to hit new highs every week, mutual fund houses are looking for ways to diversify risk. One of the strategies adopted by the industry is to invest in global markets. Two new fund offers (NFOs) that opened for subscription last week will invest a part of the investible corpus in overseas stocks.
Pfizer has also knocked on the doors of the DGCI for its coronavirus vaccine and so has Pune-based Serum Institute of India.
After Pfizer and Serum Institute, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).