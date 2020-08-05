Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at tepid start; Former RBI deputy gov says dividend transfer to govt a problem

Market participants will continue to take cues from global peers and the upcoming RBI policy

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after rising over 2 per cent, stare at a tepid start on Wednesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty trends. Nifty futures were trading 24 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 11,086 on Singaporean Exchange in morning deals. In the previous session, Sensex jumped 748.31 points or 2.03 per cent to close at 37,687.91. Market participants will continue to take cues from global peers and the upcoming RBI policy. Also, corporate earnings, stock-specific action and development in COVID-19 cases will sway the investor sentiment. Asian peers were seen trading mixed on Wednesday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.53% while the Topix index shed 0.55%. US stock indices ended higher in a choppy session even as investors awaited more US government stimulus to fight economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.36%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.35%.

Demands for interim dividend transfers from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the government effectively result in a creeping monetisation of the deficit, former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said on Tuesday. The practice, which had begun a few years ago as a means of resolving a short-term problem, is now ballooning into a perennial problem, Acharya added, speaking at a session of Indian Express Idea Exchange.

