Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at tepid start; Former RBI deputy gov says dividend transfer to govt a problem

Updated: August 5, 2020 8:25:17 am

Nifty futures were trading 24 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 11,086 on Singaporean Exchange in morning deals

Market participants will continue to take cues from global peers and the upcoming RBI policy

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after rising over 2 per cent, stare at a tepid start on Wednesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty trends. Nifty futures were trading 24 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 11,086 on Singaporean Exchange in morning deals. In the previous session, Sensex jumped 748.31 points or 2.03 per cent to close at 37,687.91. Market participants will continue to take cues from global peers and the upcoming RBI policy. Also, corporate earnings, stock-specific action and development in COVID-19 cases will sway the investor sentiment. Asian peers were seen trading mixed on Wednesday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.53% while the Topix index shed 0.55%. US stock indices ended higher in a choppy session even as investors awaited more US government stimulus to fight economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.36%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.35%.

Demands for interim dividend transfers from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the government effectively result in a creeping monetisation of the deficit, former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said on Tuesday. The practice, which had begun a few years ago as a means of resolving a short-term problem, is now ballooning into a perennial problem, Acharya added, speaking at a session of Indian Express Idea Exchange.

    08:25 (IST)05 Aug 2020
    Cyrus Mistry had ‘overwhelmingly’ lost the confidence of board of directors: Ratan Tata tells Supreme Court

    Tata group’s Ratan Tata on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Cyrus Mistry was removed as the chairman from the Tata Sons as he had “overwhelmingly” lost the confidence of the Board of Directors and there will always be an element of suddenness in such decisions. While Mistry was appointed chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 when Ratan Tata stepped down from the post, the former was removed on October 24, 2016 by the majority of the Board of Directors for loss of confidence.

    08:24 (IST)05 Aug 2020
    PSUs struggle to meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s target for capital-spend

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wants large and relatively cash-rich central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to accelerate their capital spending and achieve 50% of the annual capex targets for the current financial year, in the first half itself. The idea is to soften the blow to the economy from the sharp drop in private investments and slashing of capital expenditures by revenue-starved states.

    08:23 (IST)05 Aug 2020
    US stock market ends higher

    US stock indices ended higher in a choppy session even as investors awaited more US government stimulus to fight economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.36%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.35%.

    08:22 (IST)05 Aug 2020
    Asian markets mixed

    Asian peers were seen trading mixed on Wednesday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.53% while the Topix index shed 0.55%.

    08:22 (IST)05 Aug 2020
    Dividend transfer from RBI to govt a problem: Former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya

    Demands for interim dividend transfers from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the government effectively result in a creeping monetisation of the deficit, former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said on Tuesday. The practice, which had begun a few years ago as a means of resolving a short-term problem, is now ballooning into a perennial problem, Acharya added, speaking at a session of Indian Express Idea Exchange.

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
