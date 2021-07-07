Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in red; GR Infraprojects, Clean Science and Technology IPOs open today

Global cues were mixed on Wednesday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Profit booking on Dalal Street forced domestic markets to close in the red on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex reached a fresh all-time high of 53,129 but failed to sustain and closed in the red. NSE Nifty 50 index ended 15,818, down nearly 100 points from the intra-day highs. Entering the third trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down in the red, hinting at a continuation of the downward trend. Global cues were also mixed as Wall Street indices ended in either direction while Asian stock markets were largely in the red.

Today initial public offerings (IPO) of Clen Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects will open for subscription. Collectively both the IPOs plan to raise Rs 2,509 crore, on the higher end of the price band. 35% of both IPOs have been reserved for retail investors. Being purely an offer for sale (OFS), both Clean Science and GR Infraprojects will not receive any funds from the public issue. Clean Science and Technology, a manufacturer of specialty chemicals has raised Rs 464 crore from anchor investors. On the other hand, GR Infraprojects managed to raise Rs 283 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

