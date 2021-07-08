Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty down in red; Clean Science and Technology, GR Infraprojects IPOs oversubscribed

Broader markets surged higher on Wednesday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets rallied during the final hour of trade on Wednesday to end near record highs. S&P BSE Sensex closed above 53,000, gaining 0.37% while Nifty 50 ended at 15,879, up 0.39%. Broader markets mirrored the up-move. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was down in the red, signalling weak momentum ahead of the opening bell. Cues from global peers were mixed. Wall Street equity indices closed in the green overnight but failed to propel Asian markets. Hang Seng, KOSPI, KOSDAQ, Topix, and Nikkei 225 were down with losses on Thursday morning.

Clean Science Technology and GR Infraprojects initial public offers (IPO) opened for subscription yesterday and were both oversubscribed on day one. So far investors have bid for Clean Science Technology’s IPO 1.70 times with retail investors and non-institutional investors oversubscribing their portion. On the other hand, GR Infraprojects IPO was subscribed 2.28 times on the first day. Retail investors have subscribed to the issue 3.25 times while NIIs have bid for their portion 2.68 times. Both the IPOs will remain open for subscription till the end of the week.

