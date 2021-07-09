Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; last day to bid for GR Infraprojects, Clean Science IPOs

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets fell on Thursday to close in the red. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 485 points or 0.92% while the Nifty 50 index ended at 15,727, down 0.96%. Broader markets too exhibited weakness and closed with losses. Amid the bearish market sentiment yesterday, India VIX soared 11% higher. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was again down with losses, hinting at a shaky start to the day’s trade. Cues from global peers were soft during the early hours of trade after Wall Street equity indices ended with losses and Asian markets followed.
On day two of bidding, Clean Science and Technology IPO was subscribed 4.28 times by investors. Retail investors have bid for their portion 5.43 times, NIIs have subscribed their quota 4.51 times while QIBs have bid for 2.12 times the portion reserved for them. Meanwhile, GR Infraprojects’ IPO has been subscribed 5.75 times so far. QIB portion has been subscribed 2.79 times, NIIs have bid for their quota6.31 times, and the retail investor portion has received bid 7.5 times the quota. The portion reserved for employees of GR Infra has not been fully subscribed so far.
Highlights
Nifty futures were trading half a per cent down at 15,660 on Singaporean Exchange on Friday, indicating a gap-down start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. In the previous session, headline indices ended the weekly expiry session in the negative territory, falling nearly one per cent, each. Investors would react to TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) numbers. Analysts suggest keeping a check on naked leveraged positions and wait for clarity.
Read full story
'Technically Nifty formed a Bearish candle and broke its immediate support – wiping off its gains of the last few sessions. Now, it has to cross and hold above 15750 zones to witness an up move towards 15850 and 15915 levels while on the downside support exists at 15600 and 15500 levels. India VIX spiked by 11.06% from 12.21 to 13.56 levels. Sudden spurt in VIX from its multiple months low indicates some caution for short term market action,' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest software services exporter, on Thursday disappointed with its first quarter performance as it missed street estimates on all fronts, impacted by a sharp 14% decline seen in the India market. While the constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 2.4% was weaker sequentially from 4.2% in March quarter, attrition during the quarter surged 140 basis points.
Read full story
India’s high-profile tax dispute with Cairn Energy took an embarrassing turn for New Delhi on Thursday, with the Scottish energy company reportedly securing a French court order to seize about 20 Indian government properties in Central Paris. The properties, that mostly comprise flats valued at more than €20 million, are used by the Indian government establishment in France, PTI reported, quoting people with “direct knowledge of the matter”.
Read full story
SGX Nifty was down 50 points on Friday morning, hinting at weakness in market momentum ahead of the opening bell.
The initial public offer of G R Infraprojects was subscribed 5.75 times on Thursday, the second day of subscription. The Rs 963.28-crore IPO received bids for 4,67,44,067 shares as against 81,23,594 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.
Read full story