Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; last day to bid for GR Infraprojects, Clean Science IPOs

Amid bearish market sentiment, India VIX soared 11% yesterday.. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets fell on Thursday to close in the red. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 485 points or 0.92% while the Nifty 50 index ended at 15,727, down 0.96%. Broader markets too exhibited weakness and closed with losses. Amid the bearish market sentiment yesterday, India VIX soared 11% higher. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was again down with losses, hinting at a shaky start to the day’s trade. Cues from global peers were soft during the early hours of trade after Wall Street equity indices ended with losses and Asian markets followed.

On day two of bidding, Clean Science and Technology IPO was subscribed 4.28 times by investors. Retail investors have bid for their portion 5.43 times, NIIs have subscribed their quota 4.51 times while QIBs have bid for 2.12 times the portion reserved for them. Meanwhile, GR Infraprojects’ IPO has been subscribed 5.75 times so far. QIB portion has been subscribed 2.79 times, NIIs have bid for their quota6.31 times, and the retail investor portion has received bid 7.5 times the quota. The portion reserved for employees of GR Infra has not been fully subscribed so far.

