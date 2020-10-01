Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty surges, hints at gap-up start; Cinema halls to open as India moves to Unlock 5

Domestic equity markets enter October’s first trading session after slipping 2% in September, making it the worst month for stock markets since May

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading over 100 points higher on Thursday morning hinting at a gap-up opening for the 50-stock Nifty. Domestic equity markets enter October’s first trading session after slipping 2% in September, making it the worst month for stock markets since May. Analysts believe that Sensex and Nifty will continue to take cues from global peers for mapping their path forward. On Thursday, stock markets in the United States climbed higher with Down Jones surging 1.20% followed by S&P 500 and NASDAQ. For domestic markets, analysts say, crossing the 11,300 mark is crucial without which the lacklustre movement might continue.

Furthering the easing of restrictions, the central government yesterday announced that cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, and exhibition centres will be allowed to open in the fifth phase of the unlocking which will begin from October 15. Schools and other educational institutions can also be opened from the said date in a graded manner, the decision of which has been left to the state and UT governments. In the fifth phase of unlocking the country, state and UT governments have been asked not to impose any lockdowns except for containment zones.

