Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty surges, hints at gap-up start; Cinema halls to open as India moves to Unlock 5

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading over 100 points higher on Thursday morning hinting at a gap-up opening for the 50-stock Nifty.
Domestic equity markets enter October’s first trading session after slipping 2% in September, making it the worst month for stock markets since May
Furthering the easing of restrictions, the central government yesterday announced that cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, and exhibition centres will be allowed to open in the fifth phase of the unlocking which will begin from October 15. Schools and other educational institutions can also be opened from the said date in a graded manner, the decision of which has been left to the state and UT governments. In the fifth phase of unlocking the country, state and UT governments have been asked not to impose any lockdowns except for containment zones.
The Union government has cut the price of domestic gas by a sharp 25.1% to $1.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as higher production and coronavirus-induced low demand has suppressed global gas prices. The new price will be effective for six months starting October 1.
“The Nifty closed within the trading range of the previous day. The market has formed a “Bearish Harami Cross” pattern on the daily chart that suggests prices may soon reverse to the downside, if Nifty breaks the level of 11180. Rarely, the said formation acts as continuation formation and for that Nifty need to break 11310 levels on the upside. It also reflects indecisive nature of the market and today’s cues from the US markets would decide the next course of action. On Thursday it could be make or break for Indian markets. Below the level of 11180, Nifty could fall to 11050 or 11000 levels, while on the upside, if the Nifty index cross 11310 it would lift the index to 11370/11430 levels. The Bank Nifty would follow the trend of the broader market," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
"The range bound action with volatility continued in the market for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and Nifty closed the day higher by 25 points. A small positive candle was formed with minor upper and lower shadow, which indicates a formation of high wave type candle pattern. Normally, a formation of such high wave type candle pattern after a reasonable upmove or decline could be considered as a reversal signal. Having formed this pattern in sideways range move doesn't show any significant predictive value," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Silver Lake and its co-investors have brought in an additional Rs 1,875 crore investment to buy more stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail, taking their total investment into RIL’s retail unit to Rs 9,375 crore. The additional investment will take Silver Lake and co-investors’ total equity stake in Reliance Retail to 2.13%, Reliance Industries said in a statement on Wednesday. Earlier this morning, Reliance Industries had announced a Rs 3,675 crore investment from General Atlantic. Both General Atlantic, and Silver Lake’s additional investment into Reliance Retail are made at a valuation of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. This is Rs 7,000 crore more than Silver Lake’s previous investment into Reliance Retail at a valuation of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.
Unlock 5 guidelines: The Government of India today issued new guidelines for ‘re-opening’ of cinema halls. The cinema halls multiplexes, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons, entertainment parks to re-open from 15th October 2020. As per the new guidelines, Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Central Government said.
