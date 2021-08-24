Market LIVE: Nifty tops 16,500, Sensex trades flat in pre-open; Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value listing today

Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade, after tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped to a record closing high

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Tuesday, as suggested trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 95 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 16,590 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex closed at 55,555, and NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,496, jumping 0.28 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade, after tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped to a record closing high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.15 per cent, and the Topix index advanced 1.18 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.55 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, a stronger-than-expected home sales data and full regulatory approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosted the sentiment. Dow Jones climbed 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.6 per cent.

Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance India will make their stock market debut on bourses on Tuesday, August 24. Chemplast Sanmar will re-list on the stock market after being delisted from the exchanges nearly a decade ago. The Rs 3,850-crore IPO of Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 2.17 times. While Aptus Value Housing Finance was subscribed 17.20 times.

