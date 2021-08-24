Market LIVE: Nifty tops 16,500, Sensex trades flat in pre-open; Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value listing today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Tuesday, as suggested trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 95 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 16,590 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex closed at 55,555, and NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,496, jumping 0.28 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade, after tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped to a record closing high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.15 per cent, and the Topix index advanced 1.18 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.55 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, a stronger-than-expected home sales data and full regulatory approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosted the sentiment. Dow Jones climbed 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.6 per cent.
Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance India will make their stock market debut on bourses on Tuesday, August 24. Chemplast Sanmar will re-list on the stock market after being delisted from the exchanges nearly a decade ago. The Rs 3,850-crore IPO of Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 2.17 times. While Aptus Value Housing Finance was subscribed 17.20 times.
Highlights
Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias, while Nifty 50 index crossed 16,500 in the pre-opening on Tuesday
COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1805/oz after a 1.3% gain yesterday. Gold steadied as the US dollar index paused after yesterday’s decline. Supporting price is reduced expectations of Fed’s monetary tightening post comments from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, mixed economic data from major economies, tensions relating to Afghanistan and persisting virus concerns. Weighing on price is continuing ETF outflows and recovery in equity markets. Gold's break above $1800/oz shows positive momentum however gains may be limited if bulls fall in keeping it above $1800/oz. Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of petrol and diesel were trimmed by oil market companies again on Tuesday after a brief pause yesterday. With this, the price of petrol and diesel has been reduced for the second day this week. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.49 per litre, down 14 paise while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.92 per litre, down 15 paise from yesterday. The price of petrol was cut for the first time in 35 days on Sunday. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Read full story
Nifty is expected to open around 16590 up by 100 points. 16600 to 16620 will act as a resistance zone for Nifty while 16480 to 16450 will act as a support zone. Fresh buying in Nifty should be initiated only on daily close above 16550 with higher than average volumes. Gaurav Udani, Founder & CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities
Bank Nifty is underperforming but respecting 35000 support level on a closing basis while 34500 is a critical support level. On the upside, 35500 is an immediate and critical hurdle; above this, we can expect a short-covering rally towards the 36000-36500 zone. Santosh Meena, Equity Research Head, Swastika Investmart
Nifty is trading volatile where 16350 is acting as immediate support while 16200-16150 is a critical demand zone. On the upside, 16600 is an immediate hurdle while 16700 is the next important hurdle. There is a risk on situation globally today so we can also catch up the momentum therefore traders are advised to use the 'buy on a dip or consolidation' approach while global facing sectors like metal, IT, and Oil and Gas may do well. Santosh Meena, Equity Research Head, Swastika Investmart
Nifty futures were trading nearly 100 points or 0.6 per cent higher at 16,592 on the Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. In the absence of any major domestic triggers, Indian stock markets will be guided by global trends, while bourses may also see some volatility amid the expiry of derivatives contracts. Analysts say that from the long-term perspective, the overall trend of the market remains positive led by the opening up of the economy, improving economic data points and pickup in vaccinations.
Read full story
Almost 52 per cent of IPO investors sold shares on the listing day in the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year while another 20 per cent sold the allotted shares within the first week of listing on stock exchanges, an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services showed.
Read full story
Domestic benchmark indices started the week on a positive note on Monday while broader markets continued to correct with midcap and smallcap indices closing with losses. Currently, S&P BSE Sensex sits at 55,555 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 16,496. Bank Nifty sits at 35,124 — gaining 0.26% yesterday. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 89 points, hinting at some positive momentum ahead of the day’s opening bell.
Read full story
In overnight trade on Wall Street, a stronger-than-expected home sales data and full regulatory approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosted the sentiment. Dow Jones climbed 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.6 per cent.
Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade, after tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped to a record closing high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.15 per cent, and the Topix index advanced 1.18 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.55 per cent.
Nifty futures were trading 95 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 16,590 on Singaporean Exchange.