  Market LIVE Sensex Nifty may start in green last day to bid for Chemplast Sanmar Aptus Value Housing IPOs

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may start in green; last day to bid for Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value Housing IPOs

Updated: August 12, 2021 8:43:40 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a positive start on Thursday, a day of the weekly F&O expiry day.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveAsian stock markets surged higher as Wall Street notched record high

Today is the last day to subscribe to Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance IPOs. Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 26 per cent, while Aptus Value Housing Finance issue saw 37 per cent subscription on the second day of the bidding process. Aptus Value Housing entirely an offer for sale by selling shareholders.

Today is the last day to subscribe to Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance IPOs. Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 26 per cent, while Aptus Value Housing Finance issue saw 37 per cent subscription on the second day of the bidding process. Aptus Value Housing entirely an offer for sale by selling shareholders.

    08:43 (IST)12 Aug 2021
    Petrol and diesel price today 12 August 2021: Rates steady for 26th day; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

    Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Oil marketing companies have left the price of petrol and diesel untouched today for the 26th consecutive day. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4, now sitting at all-time highs. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since rates were first hiked more than 3 months back. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

    08:37 (IST)12 Aug 2021
    Zomato, Tata Steel, BPCL, Indian Oil, Yes Bank, Tata Power, Chemplast, Aptus IPOs, IRCTC stocks in focus

    BSE-listed companies such as Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, Oil India, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Apollo Micro Systems, Ashapura Minechem, Avanti Feeds, Clariant Chemicals (India), Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dish TV India, Engineers India, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Pipavav Port, GR Infraprojects, HCC, HealthCare Global Enterprises, HUDCO, Ind-Swift Laboratories, IRCON International, IRCTC, Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, RailTel Corporation of India, RCF, RITES, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Thyrocare Technologies will release Apr-Jun quarter earnings on August 12.

    08:22 (IST)12 Aug 2021
    Buy these two stocks for near-term gains; Nifty consolidating after breakout above 16,000

    The Nifty continues to consolidate in a range for the last few sessions after breaking out of the 15451-15962 trading range last week. On the daily chart, the Nifty continues to hold above a rising trend line that has held the important lows of the last few months. The index also continues to trade above the 20 and 50 day SMA.

    08:14 (IST)12 Aug 2021
    Last day to bid for Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value Housing Finance IPOs

    Today is the last day to subscribe to Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance IPOs. Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 26 per cent, while Aptus Value Housing Finance issue saw 37 per cent subscription on the second day of the bidding process. Aptus Value Housing entirely an offer for sale by selling shareholders.

    08:13 (IST)12 Aug 2021
    US stock indices notch record highs on Wall Street

    In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.63 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.25 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16 per cent

    08:13 (IST)12 Aug 2021
    Asian market trade higher

    Asian stock markets surged higher as Wall Street notched a record high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over half a per cent, while the Topix was up 0.73 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi gained marginally. 

    08:10 (IST)12 Aug 2021
    SGX Nifty trades with gains; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell

    Dalal Street benchmark indices closed flat on Wednesday, a day after hitting fresh all-time highs. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was down 28 points at 54,526 while the Nifty 50 was up 2 points at 16,282. Broader markets ended with losses, except Nifty Midcap 50, which was up 0.26%. SGX Nifty was up in the green as it enters the expiry session, hinting at positive momentum building up ahead of the opening bell. 

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
