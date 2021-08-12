Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may start in green; last day to bid for Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value Housing IPOs

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a positive start on Thursday, a day of the weekly F&O expiry day. In the previous session, headline indices rebounded from intra-day lows in the dying hour of trade to close flat. S&P BSE Sensex closed 28 points lower at 54,526 points while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 2 points higher at 16,282. Asian stock markets surged higher as Wall Street notched a record high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over half a per cent, while the Topix was up 0.73 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi gained marginally. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.63 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.25 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16 per cent
Today is the last day to subscribe to Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance IPOs. Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 26 per cent, while Aptus Value Housing Finance issue saw 37 per cent subscription on the second day of the bidding process. Aptus Value Housing entirely an offer for sale by selling shareholders.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Oil marketing companies have left the price of petrol and diesel untouched today for the 26th consecutive day. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4, now sitting at all-time highs. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since rates were first hiked more than 3 months back. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
BSE-listed companies such as Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, Oil India, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Apollo Micro Systems, Ashapura Minechem, Avanti Feeds, Clariant Chemicals (India), Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dish TV India, Engineers India, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Pipavav Port, GR Infraprojects, HCC, HealthCare Global Enterprises, HUDCO, Ind-Swift Laboratories, IRCON International, IRCTC, Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, RailTel Corporation of India, RCF, RITES, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Thyrocare Technologies will release Apr-Jun quarter earnings on August 12.
The Nifty continues to consolidate in a range for the last few sessions after breaking out of the 15451-15962 trading range last week. On the daily chart, the Nifty continues to hold above a rising trend line that has held the important lows of the last few months. The index also continues to trade above the 20 and 50 day SMA.
Dalal Street benchmark indices closed flat on Wednesday, a day after hitting fresh all-time highs. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was down 28 points at 54,526 while the Nifty 50 was up 2 points at 16,282. Broader markets ended with losses, except Nifty Midcap 50, which was up 0.26%. SGX Nifty was up in the green as it enters the expiry session, hinting at positive momentum building up ahead of the opening bell.
