Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may start in green; last day to bid for Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value Housing IPOs

Asian stock markets surged higher as Wall Street notched record high

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a positive start on Thursday, a day of the weekly F&O expiry day. In the previous session, headline indices rebounded from intra-day lows in the dying hour of trade to close flat. S&P BSE Sensex closed 28 points lower at 54,526 points while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 2 points higher at 16,282. Asian stock markets surged higher as Wall Street notched a record high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over half a per cent, while the Topix was up 0.73 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi gained marginally. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.63 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.25 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16 per cent

Today is the last day to subscribe to Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance IPOs. Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 26 per cent, while Aptus Value Housing Finance issue saw 37 per cent subscription on the second day of the bidding process. Aptus Value Housing entirely an offer for sale by selling shareholders.

