Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may follow global peers; CarTrade Tech shares to list on BSE, NSE today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the week’s last trading session after snapping their gaining streak during the previous trade. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 55,629 points while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 16,568. Bank Nifty has slipped well below the 36,000 mark. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was trading around 16,370, against Wednesday’s close of 16,572, hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade. However, global cues were mixed after Wall Street equity indices closed in opposite directions. S&P 500 and NASDAQ closed with gains while Dow Jones was in the red. Asian stock markets were trading with losses.
CarTrade Tech shares will begin trading on the stock exchanges from today. The IPO of CarTrade Tech was heavily subscribed by investors earlier this month with QIBs bidding for the issue 35.45 times while NIIs subscribed their portion 41 times and retail investors bidding 2.75 times. Overall, CarTrade Tech’s IPO was subscribed 20.29 times by investors. The company is a multi-channel auto platform with a presence across varied vehicle types and value-added services. ICICI Direct had recommended investors subscribe to the issue for listing gains. “Given the prevailing preference for digital platforms including the recent listings, we assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the issue for listing gains,” the brokerage firm had said.
Highlights
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of diesel was trimmed by oil market companies for the third day straight on Friday, while petrol rate remained the same for the 34th consecutive day. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.27 per litre, down 20 paise from yesterday. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, since May 4. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Nifty futures were trading 26 points or 0.16 per cent up at 16,365 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a positive start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. In the previous session, BSE Sensex fell 163 points from to end at 55,629, even after hitting a new record high of 56,118. While Nifty 50 index gave up 16,600 levels, despite surging to 16,701.85, a fresh all-time high.
Dow Jones nose-dived below 35,000 but the good thing is that support of 34,730 is still intact. S&P 500 saw a good bounce back from the support of 4,370. Nifty futures saw the closing of some positions. Put writers support is seen at 16,500 in Nifty and 35,000 in Bank Nifty as of Wednesday's closing.
Views: Nifty support is placed at 16,400-16,360. Expect a bounce back if the market is able to sustain these two levels.
~ Rahul Sharma, Director & Head - Research, JM Financial.
"In the near future, the benchmark index may consolidate between 16420 to 16700 levels. On the downside, 16500-16450 could be the key support levels. On the other hand, the 16650-16700 level would be the immediate hurdle for the Nifty and below the 16450 level, uptrend could be vulnerable," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.
On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was trading around 13,370, against Wednesday’s close of 16,572, hinting at some negative momentum ahead of the day’s trade.
CarTrade Tech IPO is all set to make its stock market debut on Friday, 20 August 2021, after the issue got 20.29 times subscription. In the primary market, CarTrade Tech shares fell further. The grey market premium has now fallen to Rs 120 from Rs 180, earlier this week, over the IPO price of Rs 1,618. CarTrade Tech shares were seen trading at Rs 1,738, a 7.4 per cent premium in the grey market, over the issue price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies.
