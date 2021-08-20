Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may follow global peers; CarTrade Tech shares to list on BSE, NSE today

On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was trading around 13,370, against Wednesday's close of 16,572, hinting at a weak start to the day's trade. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the week’s last trading session after snapping their gaining streak during the previous trade. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 55,629 points while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 16,568. Bank Nifty has slipped well below the 36,000 mark. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was trading around 16,370, against Wednesday’s close of 16,572, hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade. However, global cues were mixed after Wall Street equity indices closed in opposite directions. S&P 500 and NASDAQ closed with gains while Dow Jones was in the red. Asian stock markets were trading with losses.

CarTrade Tech shares will begin trading on the stock exchanges from today. The IPO of CarTrade Tech was heavily subscribed by investors earlier this month with QIBs bidding for the issue 35.45 times while NIIs subscribed their portion 41 times and retail investors bidding 2.75 times. Overall, CarTrade Tech’s IPO was subscribed 20.29 times by investors. The company is a multi-channel auto platform with a presence across varied vehicle types and value-added services. ICICI Direct had recommended investors subscribe to the issue for listing gains. “Given the prevailing preference for digital platforms including the recent listings, we assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the issue for listing gains,” the brokerage firm had said.

