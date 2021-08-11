Share Market LIVE: Sensex gives up 54350, Nifty falls below 16250, chartists advice remain bullish above 16100

Bank Nifty was up with gains. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets opened in the green on Wednesday morning but soon slipped into the red. S&P BSE Sensex was below 54,400 mark, down 0.35%, while the NSE Nifty gave up 16,250, down 0.37%. Bank Nifty moved below 35,800 mark, falling more than 0.70%. Broader markets were trading mixed and India VIX was down in the red. Tata Steel was up 2.5% as the top Sensex gainer, followed by NTPC, State Bank of India, and Maruti Suzuki India. Tech Mahindra was the top drag on Sensex, down 1.79%, followed by Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, and Nestle India.

Today is the last day to subscribe to CarTrade Tech and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation IPOs. So far CarTrade Tech’s IPO has been subscribed 0.99 times with retail investors subscribing their portion 1.53 times. NIIs and QIBs have not fully subscribed to their portions of the issue. Nuvoco Vistas IPO, meanwhile, has been subscribed 0.29 times so far. Retail investors are leading the bidding process, subscribing their portion 0.51 times. On the other hand, Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance India enter the second day of sale for their IPOs. The IPOs have been subscribed 0.16 times and 0.24 times respectively.

