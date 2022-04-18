Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets return to trade today after a four-day gap. S&P BSE Sensex had closed the previous week at 58,338 points, down 1.95% during the holiday-shortened week while NSE Nifty 50 had closed the 1.8% lower at 17,475 points. Ahead of this week’s trading session, global cues were not supportive as Wall Street closed with losses last week and Asian stock markets were in the red during the early hours of trade on Monday. SGX Nifty was down in red, suggesting a flat to a negative start to the day’s trade.

In the January-March quarter, capital goods companies are expected to have seen a decline of 20% year-on-year in order inflows. Analysts believe that the Omicron wave in January and February may have been responsible for the sluggish ordering environment. It has also been noted that, unlike the year-ago period, when orders by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were bunched together, the quantum this time was smaller. There was also a decline in orders from other important sectors like railways, water and irrigation.