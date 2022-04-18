Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets return to trade today after a four-day gap. S&P BSE Sensex had closed the previous week at 58,338 points, down 1.95% during the holiday-shortened week while NSE Nifty 50 had closed the 1.8% lower at 17,475 points. Ahead of this week’s trading session, global cues were not supportive as Wall Street closed with losses last week and Asian stock markets were in the red during the early hours of trade on Monday. SGX Nifty was down in red, suggesting a flat to a negative start to the day’s trade.
In the January-March quarter, capital goods companies are expected to have seen a decline of 20% year-on-year in order inflows. Analysts believe that the Omicron wave in January and February may have been responsible for the sluggish ordering environment. It has also been noted that, unlike the year-ago period, when orders by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were bunched together, the quantum this time was smaller. There was also a decline in orders from other important sectors like railways, water and irrigation.
Nifty 50, the benchmark index, on the weekly chart has formed a bearish evening star candlestick pattern and has drifted below 17500 levels with a loss of more than one and a half per cent. From the second week of October 21, momentum oscillator RSI (14) is reading in a lower low lower high formation on the weekly time frame indicating a lack of momentum in the current trend.
HDFC Bank: The private sector lender reported a 23% on-year jump in net profit in the January-March quarter. HDFC Bank's loans grew by 20% during the quarter.
Tata Steel: The company has informed the bourses that it will consider a stock split on May 3.
Typically, the fourth quarter is the strongest quarter for the cap goods sector as companies — both public and private — try to finalise orders before the year ends. However, this year, the January-March period was somewhat dull even though the first half of the year saw good traction in fresh orders.