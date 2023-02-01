Live

Budget 2023 Share Market Live: Nifty, Sensex likely to open in green on positive global cues; FM’s speech eyed

Union Budget 2023 Impact on Share Market, Share Market Movement on Budget 2023 Live Updates: Investors will take cues from the budget 2023, which will be tabled today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament.

The global cues suggest a positive opening for the domestic indices, with Asian, SGX Nifty and US markets all in green.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 49.49 pts or 0.08% to close at 59,549.90 and the Nifty 50 climbed 13.20 pts or 0.07% to 17,662.15. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.66%, Nifty Auto advanced 1.89%, Nifty Metal rose 1.52% and Nifty IT fell 1.82%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.99%. Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offer was fully subscribed on the last day of subscription, ie, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Its shares rose over 3% closing at Rs 2975.

08:24 (IST) 1 Feb 2023 Nifty immediate support seen at 17,550 “It was again a roller-coaster day for the Indian markets on Tuesday but the range was comparatively narrower from Monday. Nifty has reversed from the support zone and managed to close above its 200 EMA placed at 17,550 levels. A relief rally can be expected up to 17,900 levels from where selling pressure may be witnessed again until 18050 – 18100 takes out on a closing basis. On the lower side, immediate support is seen at 17,550 and below that at 17,400 levels.” – Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities. 08:22 (IST) 1 Feb 2023 Nifty to remain in broader range of 17,400–17,800 “On Tuesday, following a positive start, the Nifty remained volatile within a small band. The sentiment, however, remained a bit weak, favouring the sell-on-rally approach. The current trend may remain intact as long as it remains below 17,800. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,400. Over the near term, the Nifty will remain in a broader range of 17,400–17,800. Any breakout on either side is likely to create a directional movement in the market.” – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.