Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for indices; Route Mobile to list on bourses, 2 IPOs open today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Monday, as suggested by SGX Nifty trends. Nifty futures were trading 38.70 points or 0.34 per cent down at 11,480.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will closely track the news update on the India-China LAC tussle and further developments related to COVID-19 vaccine. Asian peers were seen trading mostly lower in early trade on Monday. The Hang Seng index slipped 0.57 per cent, Shanghai composite down about 0.1 per cent. While stock markets in Japan are closed for a holiday. US stock markets in Friday’s overnight trade ended lower following a volatile trade. Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.16 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 0.47 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.66 per cent.

Today, Route Mobile shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The Rs 600-crore Route Mobile IPO received a good response, subscribing over 74 times. The cloud communications service provider, which was open for subscription from September 9-11, in the price band of Rs 345-350, received bids for over 89 crore shares as against the total issue size of 1.21 crore shares. Along with this, IPOs of CAMS, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd will open for subscription today. The issue is made up of an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.82 crore shares by NSE Investments. While Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Rs 318-crore issue consists of an OFS of Rs 153 crore and a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore.

