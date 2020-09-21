Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for indices; Route Mobile to list on bourses, 2 IPOs open today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Market participants will closely track the news update on the India-China LAC tussle and further developments related to COVID-19 vaccine
Nifty futures were trading 38.70 points or 0.34 per cent down at 11,480.80 on Singaporean Exchange
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Monday, as suggested by SGX Nifty trends. Nifty futures were trading 38.70 points or 0.34 per cent down at 11,480.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will closely track the news update on the India-China LAC tussle and further developments related to COVID-19 vaccine. Asian peers were seen trading mostly lower in early trade on Monday. The Hang Seng index slipped 0.57 per cent, Shanghai composite down about 0.1 per cent. While stock markets in Japan are closed for a holiday. US stock markets in Friday’s overnight trade ended lower following a volatile trade. Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.16 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 0.47 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.66 per cent.
Today, Route Mobile shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The Rs 600-crore Route Mobile IPO received a good response, subscribing over 74 times. The cloud communications service provider, which was open for subscription from September 9-11, in the price band of Rs 345-350, received bids for over 89 crore shares as against the total issue size of 1.21 crore shares. Along with this, IPOs of CAMS, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd will open for subscription today. The issue is made up of an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.82 crore shares by NSE Investments. While Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Rs 318-crore issue consists of an OFS of Rs 153 crore and a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore.
Highlights
BSE Sensex jumped 305 points or 0.78 per cent to 39,149.90 in the pre-opening session on Monday. While the broader Nifty 50 was trading 11 points down at 11,504.
Check Sensex, Nifty levels
Nifty set to open with gap down on the back of weak global cues. The US markets corrected on Friday and its futures are also trading flattish. Asian shares too trading lower. Technically, Dow Jones has indicated short term correction. It is just near to 50 EMA if penetrate below this then further sell-off can be seen in Dow. For the day, The strategy should be selling on the rise. One can also trade with buying indices PUT specifically in BankNifty: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio
Nifty futures were trading 40 points down at 11,479 on Singapore Exchange, suggesting a gap-down opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday. Developments around the Indo-China border dispute, trends in COVID-19 cases, progress on the coronavirus vaccine, and other global cues will set the market direction today. Besides, oil prices and rupee movement will also be keenly tracked. So far global cues were mixed from stock markets across Asia. Analysts do believe markets on a strong footing and advise picking quality stocks on any dip that equity markets witness.
Read full story
Domestic bullion could start flat to marginally lower this Monday morning, tracking the international prices. Technically, MCX Gold October is struggling near its 21-Daily Moving Average which is placed at 51400 levels below which will continue downside momentum up to 51200-50900 levels. Resistance holds at 51800-52050 levels. MCX Silver December contract could see some sideways direction in the range of 66800-68700 levels in the coming session: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
Jefferies economic recovery tracker (JRT) improved 1 ppt WoW to cross into 90%+ of pre-COVID for the first time. Even as Covid cases rise, Govt allowing more movement is helping. The long dormant hotel & travel web traffic is seeing pick-up. Broad based indicators such as toll collections, rail and road freight are now consistently higher y-o-y. Our preferred recovery plays are Maruti, DLF, God Prop, Crompton, Kajaria, HDFC and HDFC Bank.:
Read full story
On Friday Shares of Adani Green, Amber Enterprises India, Atul Ltd, Deepak Nitrite, Dixon Technologies, Granules India, and IGL were bought by Vanguard Group. Essel Propack also witnessed heavy trading activity in the secondary markets as Blackstone sold 23% stake in the company.
Equity markets could be in for a slow start for this week with Nifty Futures on the Singapore Exchange trading 40 points lower on Monday morning. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Monday’s trading session on the back of a two-day losing streak. However, analysts believe equity markets are on a strong footing and may continue to trade with a positive bias. However, eyes will be glued this week on the developments in Eastern Ladakh as India and China continue to talk to defuse tensions along the border. The news flow around another stimulus in the US would also be closely watched.
Read full story
Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) has managed to raise Rs 666.56 crore from 35 anchor investors just ahead of its initial public offering. The Warburg Pincus-backed technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider allocated 54,19,230 equity shares at Rs 1,230 per equity share to the anchor investors. The initial public offering (IPO) could translate to Rs 2,424 crore in funds which is entirely through an offer for sale of up to 1,82,46,600 Equity Shares by NSE Investment Limited.
Read full story
A deep dive into Voltas’s FY20 annual report suggests a handsome increase in returns/cash flow despite multiple industry challenges (supply-chain, limited pricing power, etc.) and increased commitment to long-term growth while widening its leadership gap. We note a visible shift in A&P towards digital, FY20 OPM growth despite sharp overhead surge and continued investments in the Voltbek JV leading to 2x jump in sales (low base), though with higher losses: Edelweiss
Read full story
US stock markets in Friday’s overnight trade ended lower following a volatile trade. Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.16 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 0.47 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.66 per cent.
Asian peers were seen trading mostly lower in early trade on Monday. The Hang Seng index slipped 0.57 per cent, Shanghai composite down about 0.1 per cent. While stock markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.
Nifty futures were trading 38.70 points or 0.34 per cent down at 11,480.80 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a negative opening for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday
The initial public offering (IPO) market is in for an exciting week with three fresh issues opening for subscription and one listing as well. This week markets saw the bumper listing of Happiest Minds Technologies which surged 111%, over the upper end of the price band, to make its market debut. Now, in the coming week, investors will witness Route Mobile’s share getting listed along with IPOs of CAMS, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd, and Angel Broking opening for subscription.
Read full story