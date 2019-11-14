Share Market LIVE: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares plunge ahead of Q2 results; Sensex up

The market capitalisation of the BSE stood at Rs 152.72 lakh crore.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea plunged in the morning trade on Thursday, ahead of their Q2 results. Notably, Bharti Airtel is set to report its September quarter results today, after deferring from October following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue. Airtel has already released the numbers for its Africa operations. Rival Vodafone is also set to release its financial results for the quarter. Bharti Airtel share price plunged more than 3% to hit the day’s low at Rs 355.05. Vodafone Idea shares lost more than 20% to hit Rs 2.60 on BSE. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely opened marginally higher on Thursday morning, after Dow Jones soared to a fresh record high yesterday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India aims to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024, in remarks to leaders at a summit of BRICS major emerging economies on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Victory Day celebrations in May next year as the two leaders had an “excellent meeting” during which they reviewed the progress made in the bilateral ties and discussed ways to further expand the special strategic partnership. In other news, the retail inflation crossed the RBI’s comfort level for the first time in over a year, it may continue to remain higher in the remaining fiscal year, an analyst said. The retail inflation breached the central bank’s medium-term target of 4 per cent in October for the first time in 15 months, on the back of higher food prices. We bring to you LIVE updates.

