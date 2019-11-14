Share Market LIVE: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares plunge ahead of Q2 results; Sensex up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea plunged in the morning trade on Thursday, ahead of their Q2 results. Notably, Bharti Airtel is set to report its September quarter results today, after deferring from October following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue. Airtel has already released the numbers for its Africa operations. Rival Vodafone is also set to release its financial results for the quarter. Bharti Airtel share price plunged more than 3% to hit the day’s low at Rs 355.05. Vodafone Idea shares lost more than 20% to hit Rs 2.60 on BSE. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely opened marginally higher on Thursday morning, after Dow Jones soared to a fresh record high yesterday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India aims to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024, in remarks to leaders at a summit of BRICS major emerging economies on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Victory Day celebrations in May next year as the two leaders had an “excellent meeting” during which they reviewed the progress made in the bilateral ties and discussed ways to further expand the special strategic partnership. In other news, the retail inflation crossed the RBI’s comfort level for the first time in over a year, it may continue to remain higher in the remaining fiscal year, an analyst said. The retail inflation breached the central bank’s medium-term target of 4 per cent in October for the first time in 15 months, on the back of higher food prices. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Read More
Highlights
Asian stocks fell on Thursday after soft Chinese economic data showed the trade war between Beijing and Washington hitting growth in the world’s second-largest economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which had drifted in to positive territory in morning trade, turned negative to trade 0.4% lower. Japan’s Nikkei stock index dropped 0.6%, while Shanghai blue chips turned from positive to flat and Australia’s S&P/ASX200 index wiped some of its gains to trade less than 0.5% higher by mid afternoon in Sydney.
Full story
Retail prices in India have surged to a 16-month high in October 2019. The retail prices indicator– Consumer Price Index (CPI) — grew at 4.62 per cent, exceeding RBI’s benchmark of 4 per cent, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI). To keep the retail prices stable, the government has notified a medium-term inflation target of 4 per cent till March 2021. Food inflation can be attributed to the spike in retail prices as Consumer Food Price Inflation (CFPI) skyrocketed 7.89 per cent in October. The prices of vegetables and pulses rose dramatically by 26 per cent and 12 per cent on-year respectively. The prices of meat and fish also rose nearly 10 per cent.
Full story
India’s GDP in 2018 was $2.6 trillion. Modi said that BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his country aims to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024, in remarks to leaders at a summit of BRICS major emerging economies on Wednesday.
Full story
Even as the retail inflation crossed the RBI’s comfort level for the first time in over a year, it may continue to remain higher in the remaining fiscal year, an analyst said. The CPI-based inflation may remain higher than 4 per cent mark in the remaining fiscal year, Aditi Nayar, said adding that this may further complicate the policy decisions in the wake of the ongoing slowdown. The RBI has targeted an inflation level at 4 per cent with plus and minus 2 per cent. The retail inflation breached the central bank’s medium-term target of 4 per cent in October for the first time in 15 months, on the back of higher food prices.
Full story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Victory Day celebrations in May next year as the two leaders had an “excellent meeting” during which they reviewed the progress made in the bilateral ties and discussed ways to further expand the special strategic partnership. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India’s ties with the world’s five major economies, met Putin on Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting and reviewed the full range of India-Russia relations.
Full story