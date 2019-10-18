Share Market LIVE: Sensex flat after China GDP growth slump; RIL shares up ahead of Q2 results

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was tilted towards the losers over the last one-and-a-half years.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally lower after China’s GDP growth slowed down. In the quarter ending September, the Chinese economy expanded grew 6% from a year earlier, falling just short of expectations for 6.1% growth. The Sensex was down about 10 points to 39,071, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,600-mark. Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, tracking the global lift in sentiment after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal, but concern about the Chinese economy is likely to cap gains with data expected to show weaker growth.Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries shares are trading 1% up ahead of Q2 results scheduled to be reported today. For RIL, the GRM’s are expected to recover from 4-qtr low, given positive developments around oil prices in the quarter. We bring to you LIVE updates.