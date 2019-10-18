Share Market LIVE: Sensex flat after China GDP growth slump; RIL shares up ahead of Q2 results

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally lower after China’s GDP growth slowed down. In the quarter ending September, the Chinese economy expanded grew 6% from a year earlier, falling just short of expectations for 6.1% growth. The Sensex was down about 10 points to 39,071, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,600-mark. Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, tracking the global lift in sentiment after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal, but concern about the Chinese economy is likely to cap gains with data expected to show weaker growth.Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries shares are trading 1% up ahead of Q2 results scheduled to be reported today. For RIL, the GRM’s are expected to recover from 4-qtr low, given positive developments around oil prices in the quarter. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Thursday hit back at finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for blaming him and Raghuram Rajan for the current bad loan crisis in the banking sector, saying the “government is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponent”. Singh also accused the BJP-led governments at both the Centre and Maharashtra of ignoring ‘people-friendly policies’, pointing at the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank crisis that impacted 1.6 million depositors.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally lower after China's GDP growth slowed down. In the quarter ending September, the Chinese economy expanded grew 6% from a year earlier, falling just short of expectations for 6.1% growth. The Sensex was down about 10 points to 39,071, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,600-mark. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
India remains among the fastest growing economies of the world and efforts are being made to make it grow faster, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a reduced growth rate for India, but the country’s economy is “still growing as the fastest”, she told a group of Indian reporters on Thursday. The minister is here to attend the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank. Sitharaman said she is “certainly not risking a comparison” with China, even though the two countries growth rates have been projected at 6.1 per cent in a latest IMF report.
U.S. President Donald Trump will host next year’s Group of Seven economic summit of leaders of developed nations at his Florida golf resort, a move Democrats and others decried as more evidence of the president misusing his office for personal gain. White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday told a news conference that the G7 summit would take place at Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami from June 10 to 12, after the administration chose it from about a dozen potential sites.
For those who have been looking for definite answers to questions around country with majority startup unicorns after the US, top investor fueling unicorns’ rise apart from the likes of SoftBank, unicorn that is bigger China’s ByteDance, biggest opportunity area for unicorns other than e-commerce and certainly, cities churning out maximum unicorns, there is finally some perspective around all that. To begin with, for the new age startup ecosystem wherein reaching $1-billion valuation is a key milestone, China has emerged as a world leader with 206 — maximum number of unicorns out of total 494 unicorns globally, according to Hurun Global Unicorn List 2019. The Asian powerhouse surpassed the US marginally with the latter being home to 203 unicorns
The long-awaited BREXIT deal has finally been sealed but it is too early to draw inferences on its implications on India as the minutes of the deal have not yet been disclosed. “We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control,” Boris Johnson said on Twitter. He added that this deal will allow Britain to leave the EU in two weeks’ time. Britain is likely to leave the European Union by October 31. While the exit of Britain from the European Union may bring marginal benefits for India, the Indian companies based in the UK may face some problems due to new tariffs and complexities.
At a time when trade relations are worsening and diplomatic rows proliferating, India and Indonesia seem to be fostering closer ties. Their relationship strengthened after India, the world’s top buyer of palm oil, adjusted some import tariffs on tropical products, which benefited Indonesian shipments. Now, Indonesia is trying to return the favor by potentially buying more sugar and yarn from India, a major producer of both. In contrast to this quid pro quo, India’s ties with Malaysia have deteriorated over the Southeast Asian nation’s criticism on Kashmir, while Japan and South Korea have clashed over the colonization of the Korean Peninsula, and the U.S. presses on in its trade fight with China and the European Union.
Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, tracking the global lift in sentiment after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal, but concern about the Chinese economy is likely to cap gains with data expected to show weaker growth. Sterling, which had enjoyed its biggest rising streak since October 1985 and hit a five-month high on the back of the Brexit deal, gave up ground on Friday morning amid doubts that the agreement would receive parliamentary approval. The pound eased 0.18% to buy $1.2865.
