Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors trim losses on-quarter basis

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday, beating negative global cues as stocks recovered some of their Monday losses. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading lower hinting at a weaker start for indices. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade with KOSDAQ trading higher but TOPIX, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were down with losses. In the United States, Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped but NASDAQ ended the day’s trade with gains.

While Bharti Airtel reported a reduction in losses during the second quarter of this fiscal year, auto major Tata Motors quarterly numbers saw the company’s losses increase. Both, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors reported their quarterly earnings yesterday. Bharti Airtel’s net loss for the quarter stood at Rs 763 crore against Rs 23,045 crore in the same period last year. Tata Motors, on the other hand, reported a net loss of Rs 307 crore against a net loss of Rs 187 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal year. However, on-quarter basis, both the firms managed to cut losses. Shares of Bharti Airtel have only managed to gain 7% since their March lows, while Tata Motors has zoomed 95%.

