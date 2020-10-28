Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors trim losses on-quarter basis

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade with KOSDAQ trading higher but TOPIX, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were down with losses.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday, beating negative global cues as stocks recovered some of their Monday losses. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading lower hinting at a weaker start for indices. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade with KOSDAQ trading higher but TOPIX, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were down with losses. In the United States, Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped but NASDAQ ended the day’s trade with gains.
While Bharti Airtel reported a reduction in losses during the second quarter of this fiscal year, auto major Tata Motors quarterly numbers saw the company’s losses increase. Both, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors reported their quarterly earnings yesterday. Bharti Airtel’s net loss for the quarter stood at Rs 763 crore against Rs 23,045 crore in the same period last year. Tata Motors, on the other hand, reported a net loss of Rs 307 crore against a net loss of Rs 187 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal year. However, on-quarter basis, both the firms managed to cut losses. Shares of Bharti Airtel have only managed to gain 7% since their March lows, while Tata Motors has zoomed 95%.
Highlights
"A reasonable positive candle was formed on Tuesday, that placed just beside the long negative candle of Monday. Technically, this pattern signal a smart comeback of bulls from the lower levels. In the last few occasions, the formation of such long bear candles have failed to show any reasonable follow-through declines after its formation," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. He adds that such an action below the resistance level of 12,000 could open the gates for Nifty to cross the resistance levels.
"The upside bounce of Tuesday could be another evidence of comeback of bulls after a sharp weakness. As happened in the past, one may expect further upside in the market for the short term and possible retest of 12000 mark in the next few sessions. Immediate support is placed at 11710 levels," he adds
Just a day ahead of the October series expiry data shows that maximum call open interest is placed at 12,000 strike with 44 lakh contracts. This is followed by 12,500 strike with 43.63 lakh contacts.
Massive call unwinding was seen at 12,500 strike.
"On a daily chart, the market is on the verge of forming an ascending triangle, which would spend time between 11700 and 12050 levels. The Bank Nifty is in rising consolidation and could move to the 25300 levels after the dismissal of 24850. On Wednesday the market trend could be dictated by Reliance Industries (RIL). Based on the September 2020 quarter performance of RIL we could see the market movement. The rise in RIL stock can lift the market beyond 12050. A fall in RIL would again drag the sentiment of the market, pulling the Nifty to 11750 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscal.
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported substantial narrowing of losses for the second quarter ended September 2020 at Rs 763 crore. The losses were significantly lower than Q2FY20, when it stood at Rs 23,045 crore, after the company had made provisions of Rs 28,450 crore in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.
