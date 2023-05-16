Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open in green amid positive cues; Airtel, Pfizer stocks in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 43 points or 0.23% higher at 18,446.5. Asian markets were trading mostly in green and the US market ended the overnight session higher.

The US market ended the overnight session deeply in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.14%, S&P 500 was up 0.30% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.66%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green today amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 43 points or 0.23% higher at 18,446.5 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in green – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.29%, South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.30% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.78% while China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.33%. The US market ended the overnight session mildly in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.14%, S&P 500 was up 0.30% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.66%. On Monday, the BSE Sensex jumped 317 points or 0.51% to 62,345.71 and NSE Nifty 50 surged 84.05 points or 0.46% to 18,398.85. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 278.55 points or 0.64% to 44,072.10. Read More Read Less Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:08 (IST) 16 May 2023 US indices end in green The US market ended the overnight session mildly in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.14%, S&P 500 was up 0.30% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.66%. 08:08 (IST) 16 May 2023 Asian markets trade mostly in green Asian markets were trading mostly in green – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.29%, South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.30% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.78% while China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.33%. 08:07 (IST) 16 May 2023 SGX Nifty in green The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 43 points or 0.23% higher at 18,446.5 in today’s early morning trade.