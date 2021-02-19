Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at weak start; Airtel pips RJio to add most wireless subscribers in Dec’20

Stocks on Wall Street ended down with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.38 per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling 48.50 points or 0.32 per cent down at 15,066.50 on Singaporean Exchange. With concerns over stretched valuations and tepid global cues, Sensex now sits at 51,325 and Nifty at 15,119. Asian stocks were trading deep in red in early trade on Friday, following overnight fall on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.87 per cent while the Topix index lost 0.78 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined by nearly one per cent. Stocks on Wall Street ended down with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.38 per cent. The S&P 500 lost 0.44 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.72 per cent.

Bharti Airtel continues to add maximum number of wireless users, for the fifth month in a row. Airtel added 4.05 million wireless subscribers in December to take its base to 338.70 million, followed by Reliance Jio, which added 478,917 subscribers to take its base to 408.77 million. With strong additions, Airtel has also narrowed the gap with market leader Reliance Jio, which has seen its subscriber additions slowing down.

