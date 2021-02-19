  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Market LIVE Sensex Nifty stare at weak start Airtel pips RJio to add most wireless subscribers in Dec󈧘

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at weak start; Airtel pips RJio to add most wireless subscribers in Dec’20

By: |
Updated: February 19, 2021 8:24:42 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveStocks on Wall Street ended down with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.38 per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling 48.50 points or 0.32 per cent down at 15,066.50 on Singaporean Exchange. With concerns over stretched valuations and tepid global cues, Sensex now sits at 51,325 and Nifty at 15,119. Asian stocks were trading deep in red in early trade on Friday, following overnight fall on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.87 per cent while the Topix index lost 0.78 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined by nearly one per cent. Stocks on Wall Street ended down with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.38 per cent. The S&P 500 lost 0.44 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.72 per cent.

Bharti Airtel continues to add maximum number of wireless users, for the fifth month in a row. Airtel added 4.05 million wireless subscribers in December to take its base to 338.70 million, followed by Reliance Jio, which added 478,917 subscribers to take its base to 408.77 million. With strong additions, Airtel has also narrowed the gap with market leader Reliance Jio, which has seen its subscriber additions slowing down.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:24 (IST)19 Feb 2021
    Nifty may show upside bounce from lows of 15000 in next 1-2 sessions

    The short term trend of Nifty is down amidst a range movement. Lack of strength in decline and positive market breadth could indicate possibility of a comeback of bulls from the lower levels. We expect Nifty to show upside bounce from the lows of around 15000 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. On the flip side, a decisive move below 14950 is likely to trigger more weakness in the near term.: Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research  Analyst, HDFC Securities

    08:22 (IST)19 Feb 2021
    RBI partially devolves govt bond auction second time in 2 weeks

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday partially devolved the government bond auction upon primary dealers for the second time in as many weeks. The devolvement of an auction generally signifies that the central bank is not willing to accept bids at yields higher than what it is comfortable with.

    Read full story

    08:17 (IST)19 Feb 2021
    Will Sensex, Nifty continue to correct on Friday? All you need to know before opening bell

    Sensex and Nifty have slipped for three consecutive sessions now. After Thursday’s fall, BSE Sensex now sits at 51,324 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 15,118 points. However, defying the benchmark indices, broader markets have continued to show strength and inched higher. The consolidation in domestic markets could continue, according to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. He added that the weakness in markets could remain till concerns over rising inflation recede. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was down 45 points, hinting at a gap-down start.

    Read full story

    08:16 (IST)19 Feb 2021
    Wall Street ends closer overnight

    Stocks on Wall Street ended down with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.38 per cent. The S&P 500 lost 0.44 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.72 per cent.

    08:16 (IST)19 Feb 2021
    Asian stocks follow loss in US indices

    Asian stocks were trading deep in red in early trade on Friday, following overnight fall on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.87 per cent while the Topix index lost 0.78 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined by nearly one per cent.

    08:15 (IST)19 Feb 2021
    SGX Nifty down 50 points

    Nifty futures were ruling 48.50 points or 0.32 per cent down at 15,066.50 on Singaporean Exchange.

    08:15 (IST)19 Feb 2021
    Bharti Airtel adds maximum number of wireless users for fifth month in a row

    Bharti Airtel continues to add maximum number of wireless users, for the fifth month in a row. Airtel added 4.05 million wireless subscribers in December to take its base to 338.70 million, followed by Reliance Jio, which added 478,917 subscribers to take its base to 408.77 million.

    Read full story

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    BSE SensexNSE Nifty
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Will Sensex, Nifty continue to correct on Friday? All you need to know before opening bell
    2Cumin exports likely to cross 2 lakh tonne this season
    3National Food Security Act: No plan to hike NFSA grain prices, says food minister Piyush Goyal