Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up 45 pts, indices to open higher; Bharti Airtel, Maruti, IndiGo results eyed

Domestic equity market benchmarks, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 46.50 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 11,345.80 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Indian equities rallied and closed at a nearly five-month high. April-June quarter results by index heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, InterGlobe Aviation, etc., will sway the investor sentiment today. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the chief executives of state-owned and private banks today. Asian peers were seen trading mixed ahead of US Fed rate decision today. Japanese stocks declined, as Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85% while the Topix index fell 1.02%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US indices ended lower, as investors anticipated the US Federal Reserve's wrap-up of its two-day policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77%, the S&P 500 lost 0.65% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.27%.
A total of 180 companies including Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, InterGlobe Aviation, TVS Motor Company and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings later in the day today.
Highlights
In overnight trade on Wall Street, US indices ended lower, as investors anticipated the US Federal Reserve’s wrap-up of its two-day policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77%, the S&P 500 lost 0.65% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.27%.
Asian peers were seen trading mixed ahead of US Fed rate decision today. Japanese stocks declined, as Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85% while the Topix index fell 1.02%.
Domestic benchmark indices were in the firm control of bulls on Tuesday as they surged higher to a 5-month high. S&P BSE Sensex ended with gains of 558 points while the Nifty 50 closed at 11,300 mark. Analysts believe that global cues on the back of the US Fed monetary policy meeting helped push domestic markets along with the better than expected earnings season. On Tuesday, the fear gauge of domestic stock markets India VIX slipped 5%. In the near term, Sensex and Nifty are expected to inch higher, helped by the Fed and earnings of some index heavyweights.
SGX Nifty suggested a positive opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Wednesday. Nifty futures were trading 46.50 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 11,345.80 on Singaporean Exchange.
Bharti Airtel is scheduled to announce April-June quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 28, 2020. Ahead of Q1 results, analysts hold mixed views on the stock, some recommending to remain on a buy-side while others advise to adopt a cautious approach. Analysts believe that this large-cap telecom stock is strong and in a long term bullish rally, forming higher highs and higher lows.
