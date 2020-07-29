Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up 45 pts, indices to open higher; Bharti Airtel, Maruti, IndiGo results eyed

In the previous session, Indian equities rallied and closed at a nearly five-month high

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 46.50 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 11,345.80 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Indian equities rallied and closed at a nearly five-month high. April-June quarter results by index heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, InterGlobe Aviation, etc., will sway the investor sentiment today. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the chief executives of state-owned and private banks today. Asian peers were seen trading mixed ahead of US Fed rate decision today. Japanese stocks declined, as Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85% while the Topix index fell 1.02%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US indices ended lower, as investors anticipated the US Federal Reserve’s wrap-up of its two-day policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77%, the S&P 500 lost 0.65% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.27%.

A total of 180 companies including Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, InterGlobe Aviation, TVS Motor Company and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings later in the day today.

