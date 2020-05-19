Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for indices, Bharti Airtel posts Rs 5,237 cr loss in Q4 earnings

SGX Nifty jumped over 150 points giving investors hope of a gap-up opening for domestic indices.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices are set for a stronger start today tracking the path of global peers. SGX Nifty jumped over 150 points giving investors hope of a gap-up opening. Domestic benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended Monday’s trading session deep in red as Dalal Street failed to cheer the Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus announced by the government. Only two stocks, TCS and Infosys, succeeded in ending the day with gains as Sensex tanked 1,069 points. Among the 50 stocks on the NSE Nifty, six stocks finished the trading session in the green. Global stocks, however, have been witnessing positive momentum as drugmaker Moderna Inc. said its experimental vaccine for coronavirus was yielding strong results.

Bharti Airtel announced a Rs 5,237 crore loss in its quarterly results for the January-March quarter. Bharti Airtel posted revenues at Rs 23,722 crore, up from Rs 20,602 crore a year ago. The telecom giant posted exceptional items totaling Rs 7,004 crore during the quarter, that comprises a charge on account of reassessment of regulatory cost. Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, of Bharti Airtel said that the company has been playing an essential role in keeping the country going as he expressed hope that the government will recommendations of the regulator and the intent of the New Telecom Policy and bring down the high levels of regulatory levies and taxes that the sector is subjected to.

