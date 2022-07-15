Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic headline indices closed with losses on the weekly futures & options expiry session on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex opened with gains but bears took over later forcing the index to closed at 53,416, down 98 points. Nifty 50 ended at 15,938. Broader markets mirrored the fall charted by benchmark indices. Ahead of the last trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up with gains while global cues were mixed after the NASDAQ ended with gains while S&P 500 and Dow Jones moved lower.
Sensex was up with gains at the start of the pre-open session on Friday. Nifty traded with losses.
“Traders are advised to look for buying opportunities from a short-term perspective as the risk reward ratio for contra bets seems favourable here. The immediate support for Nifty is placed in the range of 15850-15800 while resistance will be seen around 16250,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
The Indian rupee is likely to depreciate further on Friday amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Additionally, consistent FII outflows and concerns on looming recession may hurt the local unit. “Further, investors are expected to remain vigilant ahead of crucial economic data from the US and statements from Fed officials. US$INR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.60-80.20,” said ICICIDirect. In the previous session, rupee briefly touched Rs 80 mark intraday on the offshore non-deliverable forward (NDF) market before it settled at a new record low of 79.90, down 18 paise from the previous close of 79.81. The fall was recorded due to a firm dollar in overseas markets and capital outflows.
Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on Friday. SGX Nifty was up with gains signalling that Dalal Street is headed for a positive start, while global cues were mixed after the NASDAQ ended with gains while S&P 500 and Dow Jones moved lower. “While most sectors are trading in tandem with the benchmark and drifting lower, defensive like FMCG and pharma are still holding strong. Participants should maintain a cautious stance and align their positions accordingly,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking. In the previous session, benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex opened with gains but bears took over later forcing the index to closed at 53,416, down 98 points. Nifty 50 ended at 15,938.
The prices of petrol and diesel on Friday, July 15, were left untouched by OMCs for most of the country except Maharashtra. The new state government of Maharashtra announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel, a move that will cost the state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, the prices have held steady for nearly two months. The last reduction in prices came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21.
“The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. The overall chart pattern and the placement of key lower support are signaling an upside bounce from near 15800 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. The confirmation of upside reversal could unfold quantum of upside bounce in the market,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The Indian rupee briefly touched Rs 80 mark against the US dollar before it recovered a bit to settle at a new record low of 79.90 against the greenback. The fall was recorded due to a firm US dollar in overseas markets and capital outflows. However, the decline in crude oil prices in the international markets restricted the rupee losses, according to forex dealers.
Merchandise exports rose 23.5% in June from a year before even on an unfavourable base but a steep 57.6% jump in imports on the back of elevated global commodity prices drove up trade deficit to a new monthly record of $26.2 billion.
SGX Nifty was trading 50 points higher on Friday morning, suggesting a flat to a positive start to the day's trade on Dalal Street.
In line with the partnership announced at the beginning of this calendar year, Bharti Airtel on Thursday approved allotment of 71 million shares to tech major Google at an issue price of Rs 734 per share. Google will hold 1.2% of total post-issue equity shares of the company, Bharti said in a regulatory filing.