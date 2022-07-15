Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic headline indices closed with losses on the weekly futures & options expiry session on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex opened with gains but bears took over later forcing the index to closed at 53,416, down 98 points. Nifty 50 ended at 15,938. Broader markets mirrored the fall charted by benchmark indices. Ahead of the last trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up with gains while global cues were mixed after the NASDAQ ended with gains while S&P 500 and Dow Jones moved lower.

Google has picked up a 1.2% stake in the telecom major Bharti Airtel. Bharti Airtel on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that its board has approved the allotment of 71 million shares to tech major Google at an issue price of Rs 734 per share. Shares of Bharti Airtel closed on Thursday at Rs 642 per share. The investment comes as a prior commitment that was made by Google in January this year. The internet giant will invest a total of $1 billion in Bharti Airtel. The remaining $300 million will go towards implementing commercial agreements. Google also holds a significant stake in Bharti Airtel’s rival Reliance Jio Platforms. Google had invested in the Mukesh Ambani-led company during its mega divestment spree.

