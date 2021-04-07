Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell

On Wednesday morning, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and Nikkei 225 were down in the red, while TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ gained. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices ended in the positive territory yesterday, after having danced between gains and losses for most of the day. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,201 while the Nifty 50 is settled at 14,683. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 40 points hinting at a gap-up start for equity markets, however, global cues were mixed. Equity indices on Wall Street ended with a negative bias on Tuesday and Asian peers traded mixed.

Global watch: NASDAQ ended 0.05% lower while S&P 500 slipped 0.10% and Dow Jones was down 0.29% on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and Nikkei 225 were down in the red, while TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ gained.

FII and DII flow: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net sellers of domestic securities on Tuesday while Domestic Institutional Investors once again were net buyers.

Support and Resistance levels: Currently, Nifty finds resistance at 14,880 and only a move above 14,900 would open a sharp upside for markets, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. He added that support for Nifty is placed at 14,600.

Monetary Policy Committee: RBI’s MPC met for the first time this fiscal year on April 5 and will conclude its meeting today. Rates are expected to remain unchanged and policy stance might stay accommodative as RBI looks to facilitate the economic recovery.

IPO listing: Barbeque Nation will make its listing on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 452 crore IPO was fully subscribed by all category of investors with retail investors bidding for the issue 13.13 times their quota.

