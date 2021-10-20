Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; Moody’s upgrades banking sector outlook to stable

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty ended their seven-day gaining streak on Tuesday, closing the day with losses after having touched fresh all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 61,716 points while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 18,418. Broader markets fared worse than benchmarks. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a flat to positive start for the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ index closed with gains. Asian stock markets, however, traded in either direction during the early hours of Wednesday.
India’s banking system is charting its recovery path as Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the rating for the sector to stable from the negative view it held earlier. The global rating agency said that it expects India’s economy to continue to recover for the next 12-18 months, with GDP growing 9.3% this fiscal year and 7.9% in the following year. Moody’s forecast that the pickup in economic activity will ultimately drive credit growth, Earlier this month, Moody’s revised up its outlook for India to “stable” from “negative” after almost two years, although it retained the sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of Baa3.
Highlights
SGX Nifty was trading with gains on Wednesday morning. Nifty futures were up 29 points, hinting at a flat to positive start to the day's trade.
The finance ministry has advised state-run banks to start a nationwide loan outreach programme soon and take advantage of a potential rise in credit demand in the build-up to Diwali and thereafter, as the economy is on a path of “sustained recovery”, sources told FE.
Moody’s Investors Service has revised upward its outlook for the Indian banking system to stable from negative, citing improvement in capital base and stabilising asset quality. In its outlook report on the Indian banking sector released on Tuesday, the global rating agency expected the country’s economy to continue to recover in the next 12-18 months, with GDP growing 9.3% in FY22 and 7.9% in the following year. Moody’s forecast that the pickup in economic activity will ultimately drive credit growth, likely to be 10%-13% annually, substantially higher than the current pace. According to the RBI data, non-food bank credit growth stood at 6.7% in August, compared with 5.5% a year earlier.
