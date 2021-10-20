Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; Moody’s upgrades banking sector outlook to stable

Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ index closed with gains but Asian markets traded mixed. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty ended their seven-day gaining streak on Tuesday, closing the day with losses after having touched fresh all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 61,716 points while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 18,418. Broader markets fared worse than benchmarks. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a flat to positive start for the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ index closed with gains. Asian stock markets, however, traded in either direction during the early hours of Wednesday.

India’s banking system is charting its recovery path as Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the rating for the sector to stable from the negative view it held earlier. The global rating agency said that it expects India’s economy to continue to recover for the next 12-18 months, with GDP growing 9.3% this fiscal year and 7.9% in the following year. Moody’s forecast that the pickup in economic activity will ultimately drive credit growth, Earlier this month, Moody’s revised up its outlook for India to “stable” from “negative” after almost two years, although it retained the sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of Baa3.

