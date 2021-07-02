Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; Banks well capitalised to manage NPAs, says RBI

SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains on Friday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets continued to range-bound movement and closed with losses yet again on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex ended the expiry trading session at 52,318 points, down 164 while the NSE Nifty 50 is now at 15,680. Broader markets have mirrored the fall except smallcap indices. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, signaling positive momentum ahead of the opening bell. Global cues mixed as some Asian markets failed to mirror Wall Street’s gains during the early hours of trade. Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSPI were up in the green while KOSDAQ, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite were down in red.

Banks could see an increase in loan losses by as much as 232 basis points on-year to 9.8% by the end of this financial year, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, the central bank has said that lenders are well capitalised to manage any stress emerging. As an aftermath of the pandemic led lockdown and business disruption, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio could rise to 10.36% by March next year if the stress is moderate and 11.22% if it is severe, RBI said on Thursday. To tide over the crisis, most banks have maintained adequacy ratios above the mandated 9%.

Read More