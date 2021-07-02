  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share Market LIVE SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening Banks well capitalised to manage NPAs says RBI

Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; Banks well capitalised to manage NPAs, says RBI

By: |
Updated: July 2, 2021 7:57:35 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Global cues are mixed ahead of Friday's opening bell.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveSGX Nifty was up with marginal gains on Friday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets continued to range-bound movement and closed with losses yet again on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex ended the expiry trading session at 52,318 points, down 164 while the NSE Nifty 50 is now at 15,680. Broader markets have mirrored the fall except smallcap indices. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, signaling positive momentum ahead of the opening bell. Global cues mixed as some Asian markets failed to mirror Wall Street’s gains during the early hours of trade. Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSPI were up in the green while KOSDAQ, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite were down in red.

Banks could see an increase in loan losses by as much as 232 basis points on-year to 9.8% by the end of this financial year, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, the central bank has said that lenders are well capitalised to manage any stress emerging. As an aftermath of the pandemic led lockdown and business disruption, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio could rise to 10.36% by March next year if the stress is moderate and 11.22% if it is severe, RBI said on Thursday. To tide over the crisis, most banks have maintained adequacy ratios above the mandated 9%.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    07:57 (IST)02 Jul 2021
    Stock markets may continue to consolidate

    "The equity market may continue to consolidate in the near term given the worry over the potential risk from Covid third wave and the commodity price-led inflation and in absence of any fresh trigger. Investors would take cues from US jobs data and US PMI data due later today. Nifty valuations at the current juncture is not inexpensive and demand consistent earnings delivery ahead. Any disappointment on the earnings front could weaken the overall positive sentiments. However, we expect the earnings momentum is to accelerate given the pickup in the pace of vaccination and the further opening of the economy. Good monsoon further supports bullish biasedness," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

    07:56 (IST)02 Jul 2021
    SGX Nifty in green

    SGX Nifty was up in the green on Friday morning, hinting at a flat to a positive start for domestic markets. 

    07:55 (IST)02 Jul 2021
    Stress report: Loan loss ratios could rise but banks have enough capital, says RBI

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) estimates loan losses at banks could rise 232 basis points y-o-y to 9.8% by March 2022 in a baseline stress scenario, even as banks are well-capitalised to manage the stress. With the pandemic having hurt businesses across sectors, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio could rise to 10.36% by March 2022 if the stress is moderate and 11.22% if it is severe, the central bank said on Thursday.

    Read full story

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    BSE SensexNSE Niftystock market
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1U.S. Stocks: S&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak as labour market heals
    2Gold Price Today, 1 July 2021: Gold gains after falling to 2-month low on Wednesday; US non-farm payroll eyed
    3Nifty, Bank Nifty end weekly F&O expiry day in red; check key support, resistance levels