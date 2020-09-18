Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for indices; Bank of England keeps interest rates low

Asian stock markets were largely in the green on Friday morning. Nikkei 225 was flat with a negative bias.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading flat on Friday morning, hinting at a muted opening for domestic stocks markets. Sensex and Nifty slipped during Thursday’s session to erase over half the gains made during the previous two sessions. Information Technology and pharma sector players soared while banking and finance stocks pulled equity markets lower. Analysts say that markets are taking note of developments across the globe and closely watching the border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh. Asian stock markets were largely in the green on Friday morning. Nikkei 225 was flat with a negative bias. Dow Jones ended 0.47% lower during the previous session, NASDAQ slipped over 1%.

A day after the US Fed’s decision to keep interest rates near zero, the Bank of England on Thursday announced that it will keep interest rates at 0.1%. Bank of England also left its bond buying programme unchanged. Further the central bank added that it could cut interest rates below zero in a bid to support the virus-hit economy. Stock markets ended lower in the United Kingdom. FTSE was down close to half a per cent. Equity markets in Germany and France also ended in the red.

