Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for indices; Bank of England keeps interest rates low

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading flat on Friday morning, hinting at a muted opening for domestic stocks markets.
Asian stock markets were largely in the green on Friday morning. Nikkei 225 was flat with a negative bias.
Analysts say that markets are taking note of developments across the globe and closely watching the border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh. Asian stock markets were largely in the green on Friday morning. Nikkei 225 was flat with a negative bias. Dow Jones ended 0.47% lower during the previous session, NASDAQ slipped over 1%.
A day after the US Fed’s decision to keep interest rates near zero, the Bank of England on Thursday announced that it will keep interest rates at 0.1%. Bank of England also left its bond buying programme unchanged. Further the central bank added that it could cut interest rates below zero in a bid to support the virus-hit economy. Stock markets ended lower in the United Kingdom. FTSE was down close to half a per cent. Equity markets in Germany and France also ended in the red.
Highlights
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open subdued on Friday. Factors such as the US Fed policy concerns over economic recovery, rising border tensions between India-China and weal global cues pushed markets down in the previous session, ending the two-day gaining streak.
The finance ministry seems to be having second thoughts on whether to accede to a growing demand from the auto industry for goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts, given the hole it might burn in the revenues. Instead of asking for GST relief, the Indian auto companies must try and lower costs by reducing assorted royalty payments to foreign parents and use the resultant room to drive sales via price cuts, a ministry official said, on condition of anonymity.
Mutual fund orders will soon get the NAV of the day when funds reach the asset managers and not of the day of application, SEBI said in a circular on Thursday. Earlier, orders less than Rs 2 lakh got the NAV of the same day as the application, if placed within the cut-off time. The new orders will be applicable from 1 January 2021. “It has been decided that in respect of the purchase of units of mutual fund schemes, closing NAV of the day shall be applicable on which the funds are available for utilization, irrespective of the size and time of receipt of such application,” SEBI said.
US-based Rosen Law Firm has filed a class action suit against HDFC Bank on behalf of its shareholders, alleging that the lender had misled its investors. The firm has sought damages from the bank and sought a trial by jury, according to a copy of the complaint available on Rosen’s website.
In its report the Bank of England hinted that it could go for negative interest rates soon. "Subsequently, the MPC had been briefed on the Bank of England’s plans to explore how a negative Bank Rate could be implemented effectively, should the outlook for inflation and output warrant it at some point during this period of low equilibrium rates," it said.
In an effort to meet the inflation target of 2% and to boost the virus-ravaged economy, Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.1%. "The outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain," the MPC said.