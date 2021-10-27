Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty falls, Sensex, Nifty may start in red; Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Titan Q2 results eyed

Asian stock markets were trading mixed even as major indices on Wall Street posted record closing highs

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Wednesday, a day before monthly F&O expiry. In the early trade Nifty futures were ruling at 18299.50, down 34 points or 0.19 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex surged 383 points or 0.63 per cent to 61,350.26, while Nifty 50 ended at 18,268, up 0.79 per cent or 143 points. Asian stock markets were trading mixed even as major indices on Wall Street posted record closing highs. Japanese stocks led gains regionally as the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.77% to close at 29,106.01 while the Topix index gained 1.15% to 2,018.40. In overnight trade, US stock indices closed higher with the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 hitting fresh records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.73 points, or 0.04%, to 35,756.88; the S&P 500 gained 8.31 points, or 0.18%, at 4,574.79; and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.01 points, or 0.06%, at 15,235.72.

Index heavyweights such as Maruti Suzuki, ITC, and Titan Company are scheduled to announce their July-September quarter results for the current financial year. Along with these, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Punjab National Bank, will also announce their second-quarter earnings today

