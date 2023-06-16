Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchanges (SGX) were trading 43 points or 0.23% higher at 18,802.5 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.62%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.41%, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.2% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.74% and Asia Dow dipped 0.1%. The US market ended the overnight session broadly in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped 1.26%, S&P 500 surged 1.22% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 1.15%. On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 sank 67.80 points or 0.36% to 18,688.10 and BSE Sensex tumbled 310.88 points or 0.49% to 62,917.63. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 544.40 points or 1.24% to 43,443.60, Nifty PSU Bank tanked 1.99% while Nifty Pharma jumped 1.42%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
The US market ended the overnight session broadly in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumped 1.26%, S&P 500 surged 1.22% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 1.15%.
Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.62%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.41%, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.2% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.74% and Asia Dow dipped 0.1%.
The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchanges (SGX) were trading 43 points or 0.23% higher at 18,802.5 in the early morning trade.
The SGX Nifty recorded a gain of 0.25% during Friday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,807 indicating a positive opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. “The domestic market is responding to the Fed’s hawkish commentary, which suggests the possibility of 2 more rate hikes in the future this year, although they have currently opted for a halt. Due to concerns about inflation persisting above their target range, Fed officials have increased their rate projections by 47.5bps for the end of 2023 to 5.6%. Despite weakness in the benchmark index, there is buying interest observed with the Nifty Mid-cap index trading at an all-time high,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.