09:04 (IST) 11 Aug 2023

Expect pressure to persist until Nifty trades below 19630-19670

“On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has faced resistance at the falling trend line, and the 20-day moving average is placed in the zone 19630 – 19670. The Nifty was unable to witness follow-through buying and traded with the range 19645 – 19467 of the previous trading session. Until the Nifty trades below the zone 19630 – 19670, we can expect the pressure to persist. The momentum set up on the daily and hourly time frame charts are providing divergent signals which can lead to a consolidation in the short term. Overall, the trend is still negative, and we expect the nifty to target levels of 19100 from a short-term perspective,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Share Market Outlook Today