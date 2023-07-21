Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid mixed cues, GIFT Nifty up 19 pts; Infosys, RIL in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty gains 19 points or 0.09% to 19,876.5 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red and the US market ended Thursday’s session mixed.

The US market ended Thursday’s session mixed – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.47%, S&P 500 fell 0.68% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 2.05%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open flat amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures traded 19 points or 0.09% at 19,876.5 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red – Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.29%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 0.21%, South Korea’s KOSPI plunged 0.25% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.02%. The US market ended Thursday’s session mixed – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.47%, S&P 500 fell 0.68% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 2.05%. On Thursday, the Nifty 50 jumped 146 points or 0.74% to close at 19,979.15 after making a new 52-week high of 19,991.85 intraday. The Sensex surged 474.46 points or 0.71% to settle at 67,571.90 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,619.17 intraday. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank jumped 1.13%, Nifty Auto gained 0.41%, Nifty Private Bank rose 1.15%, Nifty Financial Services gained 1.02%, Nifty Pharma surged 1.46%, and Nifty Media jumped 1.11% while Nifty IT slipped 0.66%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 07:52 (IST) 21 Jul 2023 Stocks To Watch: Infosys, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Jindal Stainless, Persistent Systems, L&T, TCS The GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.05% gain during Friday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,869 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs again and ended Thursday’s trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 146 points to close at 19,979.15, a whisker away from 20,000. Sensex jumped around 500 points to 67,571.90, a new all-time closing high. Read Full Story