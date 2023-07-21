scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid mixed cues, GIFT Nifty up 19 pts; Infosys, RIL in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty gains 19 points or 0.09% to 19,876.5 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red and the US market ended Thursday’s session mixed.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The US market ended Thursday’s session mixed – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.47%, S&P 500 fell 0.68% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 2.05%.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open flat amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures traded 19 points or 0.09% at 19,876.5 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red – Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.29%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 0.21%, South Korea’s KOSPI plunged 0.25% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.02%. The US market ended Thursday’s session mixed – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.47%, S&P 500 fell 0.68% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 2.05%. On Thursday, the Nifty 50 jumped 146 points or 0.74% to close at 19,979.15 after making a new 52-week high of 19,991.85 intraday.  The Sensex surged 474.46 points or 0.71% to settle at 67,571.90 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,619.17 intraday. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank jumped 1.13%, Nifty Auto gained 0.41%, Nifty Private Bank rose 1.15%, Nifty Financial Services gained 1.02%, Nifty Pharma surged 1.46%, and Nifty Media jumped 1.11% while Nifty IT slipped 0.66%. 

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

07:52 (IST) 21 Jul 2023
Stocks To Watch: Infosys, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Jindal Stainless, Persistent Systems, L&T, TCS

The GIFT Nifty recorded a 0.05% gain during Friday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,869 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs again and ended Thursday’s trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 146 points to close at 19,979.15, a whisker away from 20,000. Sensex jumped around 500 points to 67,571.90, a new all-time closing high.

Read Full Story

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 07:48 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS