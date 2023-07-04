scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid mixed cues, GIFT Nifty up 10 pts; IDFC First Bank in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was trading 10.50 points or 0.05 higher at 19,449.50. Asian markets were trading mostly in red and the US market ended the overnight session in green.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.03%, S&P 500 gained 0.12% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.21%.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open flat amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 10.50 points or 0.05 higher at 19,449.50. Asian markets were trading mostly in red – China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.26%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 1.13%, Asia Dow tumbled 0.86% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.03%, S&P 500 gained 0.12% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.21%. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 settled at record closing highs on Monday. The broader Nifty 50 ended at 19,322.55, up by 0.7%, while the 30-share Sensex gained 485 points to 65,205, after hitting a new all-time high of 65,300.35 intraday. Bank Nifty settled above 45,150.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

Latest Comment
View All Comments
Post Comment
First published on: 04-07-2023 at 08:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS