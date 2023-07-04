Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid mixed cues, GIFT Nifty up 10 pts; IDFC First Bank in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was trading 10.50 points or 0.05 higher at 19,449.50. Asian markets were trading mostly in red and the US market ended the overnight session in green.

Domestic indices may open flat amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 10.50 points or 0.05 higher at 19,449.50. Asian markets were trading mostly in red – China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08%, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.26%, Japan's Nikkei 225 tanked 1.13%, Asia Dow tumbled 0.86% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.03%, S&P 500 gained 0.12% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.21%. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 settled at record closing highs on Monday. The broader Nifty 50 ended at 19,322.55, up by 0.7%, while the 30-share Sensex gained 485 points to 65,205, after hitting a new all-time high of 65,300.35 intraday. Bank Nifty settled above 45,150.