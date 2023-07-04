Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open flat amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 10.50 points or 0.05 higher at 19,449.50. Asian markets were trading mostly in red – China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.26%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 1.13%, Asia Dow tumbled 0.86% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.03%, S&P 500 gained 0.12% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.21%. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 settled at record closing highs on Monday. The broader Nifty 50 ended at 19,322.55, up by 0.7%, while the 30-share Sensex gained 485 points to 65,205, after hitting a new all-time high of 65,300.35 intraday. Bank Nifty settled above 45,150.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates