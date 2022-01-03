Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; banks willing to lend more to India Inc

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading flat ahead of this year’s first trading session, hinting at a tepid start to the day’s trade.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets enter the first trading session of 2022 on the back of 24% gains recorded over the last calendar year. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 58,253 points while the broader Nifty 50 index is at 17,354. SGX Nifty was trading flat ahead of this year’s first trading session, hinting at a tepid start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed as Wall Street equity indices ended in the red on Friday but Asian stock markets were moving in either direction. Hang Seng was down in Red while KOSPI was up with gains and KOSDAQ traded flat.

In the last three months of 2021, bank credit was deployed heavily in large industries, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data and bankers said. Growth in credit to large industries moved into positive territory, rising 0.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in October 2021, for the first time last year, according to the latest sectoral data from RBI. During October 2020, it had shrunk 1.8%. Recently a working paper by RBI executives said that there is yet room for Indian companies to borrow. It added that the current level of leverage of around 48%, as per the latest available data (2018-19), suggests that there exists a further space for corporate borrowing which will lead to higher investment in a scenario where macro-economy is conducive.

Live Updates 7:56 (IST) 3 Jan 2022 SGX Nifty in red SGX Nifty as down in the red on Monday morning ahead of the day's trading session. Nifty futures were down 10 points, hitting at a tepid start to the first trading session of the year. 7:55 (IST) 3 Jan 2022 Corporate lending to rise, say bankers Deployment of bank credit in large industries saw a late surge in the final quarter of 2021, according to Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) data and commentary from bankers. While corporates continue to borrow from the markets as they emerge from a phase of deleveraging, banks are positioning themselves to offer financing through a mix of instruments in the new year 2022. Read full story