Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative opening; Bandhan Bank promoters could trim stake in lender

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading down by 54 points on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty. Domestic benchmark indices enter Monday’s trading session after a volatile week that saw them slip after nearly six weeks of gains. Global markets too were muted during the week as the US Fed failed to assure investors. Domestically earnings of index heavyweights like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel did not disappoint. This week eye will be on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee. Banks have asked the RBI not to extend the moratorium period beyond August and that is something that investors will be looking forward to.

Bandhan Bank promoters are looking to trim their stake in the lender to abide by the RBI’s regulations. Reports suggest that a Rs 10,500 crore share sale is in the offing by the private sector lender today. Till will see the promoters sell almost 20% of their stake in the company. So far Bandhan Bank has not confirmed the developments. RBI mandated promoters to cut their holdings in a phased manner to as low as 20% in 10 years since listing on the bourses. At the end of the June 2020, Bandhan Bank promoters held 60.95% stake in the bank.

