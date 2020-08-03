Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative opening; Bandhan Bank promoters could trim stake in lender

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading down by 54 points on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty. Domestic benchmark indices enter Monday’s trading session after a volatile week that saw them slip after nearly six weeks of gains. Global markets too were muted during the week as the US Fed failed to assure investors. Domestically earnings of index heavyweights like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel did not disappoint. This week eye will be on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee. Banks have asked the RBI not to extend the moratorium period beyond August and that is something that investors will be looking forward to.
Bandhan Bank promoters are looking to trim their stake in the lender to abide by the RBI’s regulations. Reports suggest that a Rs 10,500 crore share sale is in the offing by the private sector lender today. Till will see the promoters sell almost 20% of their stake in the company. So far Bandhan Bank has not confirmed the developments. RBI mandated promoters to cut their holdings in a phased manner to as low as 20% in 10 years since listing on the bourses. At the end of the June 2020, Bandhan Bank promoters held 60.95% stake in the bank.
Highlights
With India getting back to work, hiring has picked up a fair bit of pace in the last one month. HR consultants say it’s getting close to 70% of the pre-Covid-19 levels with companies quickly filling up vacant positions. The good news is that a few multi-national corporations are beginning to move more work to India and are expected to step hiring for their global technology, R&D and other requirements by the end of the year. Those specialising in risk management and business continuity can command their price; businesses are scrambling to find experts in this space.
Given business activity was almost at a standstill due to the lockdown in the three months to June, expectations from India Inc were tempered. Sure enough, revenues and profits for the quarter plunged, with several top-rung firms posting losses. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Interglobe Aviation were among those that bore the brunt of the disruption though some businesses did prove they were resilient. Asian Paints, for instance, turned in a reasonably good performance as did Hindustan Unilever (HUL), reporting a fall in volumes of just 7% year-on-year for the June quarter, against estimates they would be lower by 11-13% y-o-y.
The domestic equity market in this coming week will be driven by a host of key developments like RBI monetary policy, macro-economic data release and corporate earnings, analysts said. At the start of the week, the market will also take cues from July auto sales numbers which signal a recovery in the sector hit hard by COVID-19.
