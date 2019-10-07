Share Market LIVE: Strong US jobs data, Asian markets may lift Sensex, Nifty; Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance in focus

Asian shares edged higher on Monday after data showed the US unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing concerns of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday morning, tracking strong global cues. Asian shares edged higher on Monday after data showed the US unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing concerns of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.25 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.29 per cent, while Australian shares were up 0.48 per cent, Reuters reported. The SGX Nifty was trading 15 points or 0.13 per cent up at 11,221 indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. Shares of Bajaj Finance will assume focus, after the firm posted strong updates in the latest quarter. Yes Bank shares will assume focus after media reports that marquee investors are looking to pick up stake. We bring to you live updates.

