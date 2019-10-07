Share Market LIVE: Strong US jobs data, Asian markets may lift Sensex, Nifty; Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday morning, tracking strong global cues. Asian shares edged higher on Monday after data showed the US unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing concerns of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.25 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.29 per cent, while Australian shares were up 0.48 per cent, Reuters reported. The SGX Nifty was trading 15 points or 0.13 per cent up at 11,221 indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. Shares of Bajaj Finance will assume focus, after the firm posted strong updates in the latest quarter. Yes Bank shares will assume focus after media reports that marquee investors are looking to pick up stake. We bring to you live updates.
Out of the Rs 2,726-crore funding that states were supposed to provide in FY19 against the losses of their power distribution companies (discoms), they have shelled out only Rs1,311 crore, the recent study on state finances published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pointed out. While discoms show no significant sign of recovery, as per the Uday norms, state finances would come under additional pressure going ahead as they are mandated to fund aprogressively higher share of discom losses from their own finances.
The sharp decline in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections could not only add to the Centre’s fiscal woes, but also deprive state governments of their assured compensation for revenue shortfall. If the collections till September are to be gone by, the compensation cess kitty will fall short by Rs 1,08,000 crore over FY20 (about Rs9,000 crore/month), denting the states’ coffers.
Gold prices advanced on Monday as markets braced for U.S.-China trade negotiations during the week with lesser hopes of a breakthrough, following a report that Chinese officials may not be as willing to bend. Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,508.23 per ounce as of 0101 GMT. Prices had edged 0.5% higher in the previous week on fears of global economic slowdown. U.S. gold futures inched 0.1% higher to $1,513.90 an ounce. The U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies was a shade lower in early trade. Asian markets too edged lower ahead of the trade talks.
Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week’s heavy losses, with traders fearing the global economic slowdown will weigh on future oil demand growth while pegging hopes for a rebound on progress in talks this week on ending the U.S.-China trade war. Brent crude futures edged down 24 cents to $58.13 a barrel by 0147 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $52.69, down 12 cents.
British Prime Minister on Sunday renewed his vow to take the country out of the European Union by the Brexit deadline, in an apparent contradiction of a government pledge in court days earlier to ask for an extension if there’s no withdrawal deal. “We will be packing our bags and walking out on” October 31, Boris Johnson wrote in The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Express newspapers. “The only question is whether Brussels cheerily waves us off with a mutually agreeable deal or whether we will be forced to head off on our own.”
