09:02 (IST) 26 Apr 2023

Nifty fresh round of selling possible after dismissal of 17600

“In the tug-of-war between bulls and bears, the index has formed Doji candle on the daily chart at 100 DMA’s which suggests caution at current levels. Breakout sustaining above 17,865 would be keenly monitored as it would unlock fresh short-covering move which will help the index to reach the expected zone of 18,000 and 18,135 levels. On the flip side, a fresh round of selling is possible only after the dismissal of 17,600 levels,” said analysts at Yes Securities.