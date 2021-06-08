Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green; banks identify 22 stressed accounts to transfer to bad bank

Asian stock markets were trading with gains on Tuesday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices closed with gains in a volatile trading session on Monday. Sensex ended the day at its highest ever closing levels at 52,328 while the Nifty settled at 15,751 after reaching a fresh all-time high. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 40 points, suggesting some positive momentum for domestic equities. Cues from global peers were largely positive. Equity indices on Wall Street ended mixed with NASDAQ surging higher but S&P 500 and Dow Jones slipping. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all trading in the green.

Banks have so far identified Rs 89,000 crore worth of stressed accounts that will be transferred to the proposed National Asset Reconstruction Company ltd (NARCL). The said amount has been derived from 22 stressed accounts that have been singled out by the lenders. The chairman of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), Rajkiran Rai G, said banks have identified accounts that can go to the ARC in the first phase and have arrived at this number. “However, once the ARC is formed, the management will look at these assets and only if they find that it is worthwhile, they will make an offer,” Rai said.

