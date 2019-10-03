Share Market LIVE: Sensex cracks 300 points after US sell-off, GST miss; Yes Bank soars 25%

Yes Bank share price soars 25% after overhang of pledged shares ends

Shares of priavate sector lender Yes Bank soared on Thursday morning after the overhang relating to pledged shares ended. Yes Bank shares gained more than 25% to hit the day's high at Rs 39.90 on BSE. Yes Bank on Wednesday said a “forced sale” of 10 crore pledged equity shares or 3.92% of the bank’s share capital, by lenders, were primarily responsible for Tuesday’s crash in the stock price of the lender. The private lender’s stock crashed 22.8% on Tuesday to close at Rs 32 on the BSE. Following this deal, “the entire pledge stands extinguished”, the bank said in a statement. The stakeholder in question is one of the bank’s promoters, Rana Kapoor, and the invocation of pledge on the equity shares was triggered by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

