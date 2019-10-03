Share Market LIVE: Sensex cracks 300 points after US sell-off, GST miss; Yes Bank soars 25%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Tepid auto sales, GST collections miss and US sell-ff weighed on Sensex and Nifty on Thursday morning. The Sensex was down 325 points to 37,981, while the Nifty was trading below the 11,300-mark. Yes Bank share price soared more than 25% to hit the day’s high at Rs 39.90, after the overhang ended following RNAM selling Rana Kapoor’s pledged shares. GST collection in the month of September remained way below target at Rs 91,916 crores. For the second consecutive month, the GST collection in September remained below target. We bring to you live updates.
Oil futures rebounded on Thursday, reversing losses earlier in the day, as fears over the worsening global economic outlook that hit prices hard in the previous session gave way to modest hopes for progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade war. Brent crude oil futures edged 10 cents higher, or 0.2%, to $57.79 a barrel by 0209 GMT, after tumbling 2% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $52.87 a barrel, after sinking by 1.8% on Wednesday.
Cotton output in India, the world’s biggest producer, is set to surge after the heaviest monsoon rain in a quarter century, adding to global supply at a time when prices are near their weakest in more than three years. The crop may reach at least 36.5 million bales of 170 kilograms each (375 pounds) in the year that started Oct. 1, said Vinay N. Kotak, director at brokers Kotak Commodity Services in Mumbai. That’s more than 15% higher than output a year earlier, according to estimates from the Cotton Association of India.
Shares of priavate sector lender Yes Bank soared on Thursday morning after the overhang relating to pledged shares ended. Yes Bank shares gained more than 25% to hit the day's high at Rs 39.90 on BSE. Yes Bank on Wednesday said a “forced sale” of 10 crore pledged equity shares or 3.92% of the bank’s share capital, by lenders, were primarily responsible for Tuesday’s crash in the stock price of the lender. The private lender’s stock crashed 22.8% on Tuesday to close at Rs 32 on the BSE. Following this deal, “the entire pledge stands extinguished”, the bank said in a statement. The stakeholder in question is one of the bank’s promoters, Rana Kapoor, and the invocation of pledge on the equity shares was triggered by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.
Having announced an upfront capital infusion of the budgeted Rs 70,000 crore into public-sector banks (PSBs) this fiscal, the government is contemplating additional infusion in FY20 to further shore up their capital base and bolster the ability to step up lending, sources told FE. The finance ministry has already allocated Rs 59,807 crore for infusion this fiscal and is likely to do the rest soon. The Department of Financial Services is likely to place the supplementary demand soon for the additional capital. The plan is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen PSBs and stimulate faltering consumption and the economic growth through a greater flow of credit at reasonable rates.
NBFC crisis is looming large following the failure of a few systemically important financial institutions in infrastructure, financial leasing, and housing. NBFCs leverage on low transaction costs, financial innovation, and regulatory arbitrage (RBI, 2014). Thus, the on-going crisis has received a considerable attention of the regulator and the government.
Wall Street’s main indexes suffered their sharpest one-day declines in nearly six weeks on Wednesday after employment and manufacturing data suggested that the U.S.-China trade war is taking an increasing toll on the U.S. economy. Adding to trade concerns, the United States won approval on Wednesday to levy import tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods over illegal EU subsidies handed to Airbus , threatening to trigger a tit-for-tat transatlantic trade war.
Asian stocks, already under pressure from growing global growth fears, tumbled on Thursday after New York markets slumped overnight because the United States opened a new trade war front by saying it will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.38%. Japan’s Nikkei stock index dropped 1.96% and Australian shares declined 2.19%.
The dollar nursed losses on Thursday, hitting near one-week lows against the euro and yen, amid signs of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth and a deepening of global trade tensions. The greenback fell overnight after data showed hiring by U.S. private employers had slowed in September, the latest indicator that the Sino-U.S. trade dispute is hurting the world’s largest economy. The weaker-than-expected numbers follow a separate release on Tuesday that showed a sharp decline in factory activity that sent stock markets and bond yields tumbling.
