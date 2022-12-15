Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open down this morning as global markets trade in the red, amid the US Fed’s statement of continuing rate hikes. While the international and domestic markets had priced in a 50 bps rate hike from the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), the Fed chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the fight against rising inflation was set to continue, hinting at future rate hikes. SGX Nifty is currently trading 0.37% lower, as Nifty Futures give up over 68 points on the Singaporean Exchange.

Overnight, spurred by the Fed’s hawkish tone, Wall Street wiped its gains to close in the red. Dow Jones and Nasdaq ended lower by 0.4% and 0.7% respectively, while S&P 500 settled down by 0.6%. On the Asia-Pacific stocks front, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.25% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell by 1.74%. The Shanghai Composite index trades down by 0.46% while South Korea’s KOSPI is lower by 0.4%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 15 December