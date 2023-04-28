08:47 (IST) 28 Apr 2023

Nifty may head towards 18500 in first half of May

“We can see the breakout getting confirmed and now Nifty would probably be eyeing the next cluster of 18000 – 18200 in the coming days. The financial space has played a vital role in it and if it continues, we will not be surprised to see Nifty even heading towards 18500 in the first half of the May series. As far as supports are concerned, the strong support is visible around 17800 – 17700; whereas the sacrosanct zone is placed at 17600 – 17550,” said analysts at Sameet Chavan, Head Research – Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd.

Share Market Outlook Today