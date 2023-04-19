Stock Market Today, Nifty, Bank Nifty: Domestic indices opened on a flat note with negative bias on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 12.4 points or 0.07% to 17,647.75 and BSE Sensex dipped 15.84 points or 0.03% to 59,711.17. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 56.55 points or 0.13% to 42,321.75 and Nifty IT tumbled 233.55 points or 0.86% to 26,933.40. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro while the top losers were Apollo Hospital, Infosys, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“While the 17740 region discouraged buyers from unanticipated lines, the dips thereof did not stretch deep enough to see 17500. Towards this end, both our entryset ups failed to be triggered, resigning the trend into narrow trading range. This is the challenge we will continue to face, as one may struggle to make a play inside the 17500-17740 band. Within this set up, we are inclined to pick up initial dips early today, with an eye on a break of 17740, but without expecting such a move to stretch beyond 17830,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“Rumours of overhaul of capital gains tax led to selling in the market during the afternoon session. With the government clarifying that there is no such proposal this rumour has been laid to rest. For the near-term, there are no triggers that can take the market sharply up or down. So expect a brief consolidation phase for the market. Within this consolidation phase there will be impressive moves in individual stocks. In the results expected this week the best performance is likely to come from ICICI Bank. HCL Tech is unlikely to disappoint like Infosys. RIL’s results will be good but unlikely to surprise the market. Investors should closely watch the results that surprise on the upside along with positive management commentary. Such stocks will remain resilient even in a weak market,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Tata Coffee shares fell 1.23% to Rs 205.35 after the coffee player’s net profit rose 19.67% in the quarter ended March 2023 to Rs 48.8 crore, gaining from Rs 41 crore on-year. The board of directors also approved a dividend of Rs 3 for every equity share with the face value of Re 1 each.
ICICI Lombard shares fell 3.27% to Rs 1093.60 after the insurance major reported a 40% gain in their net profit on-year, growing from Rs 313 crore in Q4FY22 to Rs 437 crore in Q4FY23. The revenue was also up 13% at Rs 5,256 crore on-year. The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50/- per equity share of face value of Rs 10.
Prestige Estates Projects shares climbed 2.73% to Rs 450.20 after the company through its subsidiary, Prestige Exora Business Parks acquired 51% shares in Dashanya Tech Parkz. Dashanya Tech Parkz is engaged in the business of development and construction of commercial office space and was acquired for a total consideration of Rs 66 crore.
Piramal Pharma shares surged 7.71% to Rs 77.40 after the US FDA completed their inspection of Piramal Pharma’s manufacturing facility located at Sellersville, USA and issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the facility.
Bank of India shares rose 1.51% to Rs 81.99 after bank’s board of directors approved capital raise up to Rs 6,500 in FY24. Out of this, up to Rs 4,500 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh equity via FPO/QIP/Rights Issue/Preferential Issue and/or Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds. Rs 2,000 crore will be raised through Tier-2 bonds.
State Bank of India shares fell 0.11% to Rs 545.20 after its central board approved raising $2 billion of long-term funds through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes or bonds in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY24.
“Bank Nifty continued to witness sideways momentum and is stuck in a broad range between 42,000-42,500. The options data also confirm where 42000pe and 42500Ce are where significant put writing is visible. The index as long as it sustains above 42000 will remain in a buy-on-dip mode and if breached will lead to a further correction towards the 41,500 level,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty had a turbulent day, failing to close over 43300. Bank Nifty is displaying relative strength in comparison to Nifty, having managed to close in positive territory for the last two days. Bank Nifty must maintain 42000-41800 as a critical support level. Bank Nifty resistance is seen between 42800 and 43000,” said Ameya Ranadive CMT, CFTe, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
Bank Nifty first support at 42136 and then 41955 while resistance at 42518 and 42719, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
“On daily charts, the Nifty has managed to hold the 100 EMA, which is currently around 17625. Nifty has seen a good profit booking in the last two days. 17600-17550 is a critical support level. If this level is maintained, we may see a slight rebound up to 17850-17900,” said Ameya Ranadive CMT, CFTe, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“We are of the view that 17800/60200 will now act as an important resistance area for Nifty/Sensex. Above that, the market can go up to 17870-18000/60400-60800. On the downside, selling pressure may increase below 17600/59550. Below this, the index may test 17500-17400/59300-59000 levels again. The strategy should be to buy between 17500/59300 and 17450/59150. For this, keep a stop loss at 17400/59000,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Nifty is likely to trade volatile and choppy with support seen at 17573, while the index may face hurdles at the 17863 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
“The hourly Bollinger bands are contracting on account of the sideways price action and is also suggesting rangebound price action. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. The range of consolidation is likely to be 17500 – 17800 for the next few trading sessions,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Nifty took support at 17610 and closed above the previous day’s low, which is positive for today. The broader trend still remains positive and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach as long as the index sustains above the 17600 level,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.
“Nifty undertone remains bullish even though the index remained in a slender range; As we advance, we may continue to see the Index consolidating in a range of 17500 – 17900 and meanwhile, traders are advised to keep a tab around 17570 – 17500 levels to go long. On the flip side, the immediate hurdles are clearly visible in the range of 17800 – 17900,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.
It was a choppy session for the major indices yesterday but it was midcaps that outperformed. Realty, Pharma and Healthcare saw buying interest. Nifty may remain bullish above 17710 and bearish below 17610. Buy on dips near 17500. Nifty first support at 17610 and then 17500 while resistance at 17710 and 17750, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
The US market ended the overnight session flat– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.03%, S&P 500 climbed 0.09% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.04%.
Asian markets were trading in red with China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipping 0.38%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 1.1%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipping 0.05%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbling 0.27%.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 23 points or 0.13% lower at 17,698 in the early morning trade.