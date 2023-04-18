Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open lower amid mixed cues; Asian markets in red, US indices end in green

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33 points or 0.19% lower at 17,730 on Tuesday. Asian markets were trading in red while US market ended the overnight session in green.

The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.30%, S&P 500 climbed 0.33% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.28%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open lower on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33 points or 0.19% lower at 17,730 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red with China's Shanghai Composite Index dipping 0.08%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropping 0.47%, South Korea's KOSPI falling 0.29%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 0.52%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.30%, S&P 500 climbed 0.33% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.28%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 121.15 points or 0.68% to 17,706.85 and BSE Sensex tanked 520.25 points or 0.86% to 59,910.75. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 130 points or 0.31% to 42,262.55, while Nifty IT plunged 1,334.6 points or 4.71% to 27,008.20.