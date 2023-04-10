08:32 (IST) 10 Apr 2023

Nifty immediate hurdle seen at 17600-17700

“Nifty surpassed the 200 SMA on a closing basis, which is a strong comeback. But at the same time, one should not become complacent and should not rule out the possibility of a breather post the steep rally. As far as levels are concerned, 17500-17400 is likely to cushion any short-term blip, while the sacrosanct support lies around the bullish gap of 17200 in the comparable period. On the flip side, the 17600-17700 is likely to be seen as an immediate hurdle and an authoritative breach beyond the same could only trigger the next leg of the rally in Nifty towards 17800,” said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.

Share Market Outlook Today